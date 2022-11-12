Don’t waste your money cleaning the Spire, says its designer

The award-winning architect responsible for The Spire has called on Dublin City Council (DCC) to pour funding into O’Connell Street and transform it into Ireland’s version of the Champs-Elysees.

Ian Ritchie was speaking to the Sunday Independent as the capital’s most famous street continues to be plagued by antisocial behaviour, assaults and drug use.

The sculpture was launched as part of a plan to rejuvenate the area but Mr Ritchie said a lack of investment and the design of the northside’s city centre streetscape has left O’Connell Street vulnerable to social decay.

“The tram helped but then where did the money go after the collapse of the Celtic Tiger? That’s the big question. It has struggled ever since then,” he said.

“One of the characteristics of the southside is that you have got the non-orthogonal streets and narrow streets, whereas north of O’Connell Street there are very, very, long straight streets dead perpendicular to it and you have to go right up to the square at the Hugh Lane Gallery before you get a sense of a pocket of culture.”

Outlining his vision for the area Mr Ritchie said he would install “a permanent street market” along the middle of O’Connell Street to create a sociable environment.

“I would then go to Dublin City Council and lobby them to invest in the north part of the street right the way up to The Gate.”

He believes DCC should take a fresh look at a plan he presented to government in the late 1990s to move the Abbey Theatre to the GPO.

“I presented the idea to Martin Cullen [the former arts minister] and I came up with a scheme and made a model for free. I thought it would be beautiful. Bertie [Ahern] liked the idea and so did Cullen and I said we could go to the east coast of America to raise the money, but then Cullen resigned from government and the idea died a death.”

Politicians including Labour Senator Marie Sherlock have said state agencies must “step up and deliver a better vision” for Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

In April it was announced that a new garda station would open on Upper O’Connell Street, close to the Savoy cinema. This would be used as the base for Operation Spire and Operation Citizen, aimed at tackling antisocial behaviour and drug dealing.

However, a recent RTÉ Prime Time investigation found evidence of people openly using crack cocaine in broad daylight, multiple street fights and urine on the majority of statues.

Mr Ritchie said the city could redirect the money used to clean The Spire and reinvest it in the area. On its €450,000 cleaning bill he said: “I wouldn’t bother — you don’t need to clean it. It won’t rust. It ain’t going nowhere. It’s just dirt.”

The idea for The Spire came about in the late 1990s, when DCC made an audacious plan to visually refashion O’Connell Street. The monument was the centrepiece, costing €4m, and it launched at the end of 2002.

The Spire has gone on to feature on various lists of the best and worst developments in Europe. On the 20th anniversary of its launch, Mr Ritchie said he understands the mixed reaction.

“Our brains like the idea of new things, provided we are the ones choosing it. But when something is imposed on us, that’s the opposite of what the brain likes and that’s when resistance comes in. I think it’s why people were dumbfounded by The Spire in the beginning.”​

On its legacy, he said The Spire will stand for centuries: “It’s designed for 400 years plus — it isn’t going anywhere.”

He also believes the public will come to embrace it. “I will give you an analogy: when the Eiffel Tower went up, it was hated by all Parisians. Poor oul Eiffel had a nervous breakdown, he went bust twice putting it up and now it’s the first thing they protect in France.”