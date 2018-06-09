'Don't stress' - We asked people for a Leaving Cert tip they would give to their younger selves?
With another weekend of glorious 'Leaving Cert' weather covering most of the country, we hit the streets to ask Irish people to pass on a Leaving Cert tip they would give to their younger selves.
While some had regrets that they didn't study harder, most advised that keeping calm and reducing the stress was the best advice they would pass on to their younger exam-taking selves.
We also asked if they were take the big exams again, what they would do differently and that inspired a few people to wish they studied more while another person said they would listen to their parents if they were going through the end-of school exams all over again.
Online Editors