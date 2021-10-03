| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Donohoe torpedoes O’Brien’s tax relief for downsizers plan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Hugh O'Connell

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe shot down an attempt by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to introduce tax breaks designed to free up the supply of homes, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Mr Donohoe blocked efforts by Mr O’Brien to introduce a number of incentives for people to downsize — also known as rightsizing — from larger three to four-bedroom homes to apartments in order to free up supply for young families. Mr O’Brien also wanted to extend the Help to Buy scheme to first-time buyers who would bring derelict homes back into use.

However, this was blocked by Mr Donohoe and the Department of Finance over fears it would dilute the overall impact of the tax relief of up to €30,000 for people buying their first home.

More On Paschal Donohoe

Most Watched

Privacy