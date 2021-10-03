Donohoe torpedoes O’Brien’s tax relief for downsizers plan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe shot down an attempt by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to introduce tax breaks designed to free up the supply of homes, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Mr Donohoe blocked efforts by Mr O’Brien to introduce a number of incentives for people to downsize — also known as rightsizing — from larger three to four-bedroom homes to apartments in order to free up supply for young families. Mr O’Brien also wanted to extend the Help to Buy scheme to first-time buyers who would bring derelict homes back into use.

However, this was blocked by Mr Donohoe and the Department of Finance over fears it would dilute the overall impact of the tax relief of up to €30,000 for people buying their first home.

A draft of the Housing for All plan included a proposal that the finance minister would explore the stamp duty treatment of people buying homes in cases where the purchaser is rightsizing to an apartment.

The move would be designed to encourage elderly people living in large homes and whose children are no longer living there to move to smaller ones. Taoiseach Micheál Martin flagged in June that the Government was examining incentives, including possible tax breaks or grants for people to downsize as part of the Housing for All plan.

The draft of the housing plan stated that the Government would “assess the merits and effects of introducing a reduced stamp duty rate to support such purchasers who are trading down from a larger house to an apartment”. However, this sentence did not appear in the final plan published last month.

Another commitment appeared in the draft, “providing a rightsizing incentive to enable private ownership of apartments for those trading down from an existing property and to free up existing three to four bedroom stock”.

However, marked beside it in capital letters was “NOT AGREED”, and the sentence does not appear in the final plan.

Mr Donohoe is understood to have felt the provision of appropriate homes for people to rightsize was the constraint on people buying them rather than the level of stamp duty they would be forced to pay.

The publication of the plan itself, the Government’s €4bn-a-year framework for tackling the housing crisis, was delayed in the summer over reported disputes between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáíl about its final content.

In relation to rightsizing, the published plan states: “The Government will develop a national policy on rightsizing to highlight the potential of rightsizing for households that no longer fully occupy their current privately owned accommodation and will explore options to support and incentivise rightsizing on a voluntary basis.”

On the possible extension to the Help to Buy scheme to those purchasing a vacant property, Mr Donohoe responded to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil TD Niamh Smyth last month. He said the scheme is specifically designed to encourage an increase in demand for new-build homes in order to encourage the construction of such properties.

“A move to include second-hand properties within the scope of the relief might not improve its effectiveness; on the contrary, it could serve to dilute the incentive effect of the measure in terms of encouraging additional supply,” Mr Donohoe said.

Mr O’Brien is understood to be focusing on how to use the €500m allocated to the Croí Connaithe scheme.

This scheme is aimed at reviving city centres and towns by funding the refurbishment of vacant homes, the provision of serviced sites and the activation of existing planning permissions.

This would include apartment developments of four floors or more, above certain density thresholds that will be made available for sale to owner-occupiers.

A government source said the fund would be administered by local authorities, but that the detail is still to be worked out.