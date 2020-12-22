Donohoe believes Brexit deal can still be done

FINANCE Minister Paschal Donohoe believes a Brexit deal can still be struck but warned there is "a lot more work even at this late point to be done".

He warned there must be clarity on the situation by the end of 2020 given the possibility that tariffs will have to be imposed if there is no trade deal.

Mr Donohoe was speaking as the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said negotiators are making a "final push" to reach a trade agreement with the UK with just nine days to go to a potential crash-out.

Mr Barnier said the talks are at a "crucial moment" and briefed EU ambassadors on the current state of play.

Read More

In Dublin Mr Donohoe said: "There will be a need to reach agreement during 2020 for the very obvious reason of clarity needed regarding how supply chains will work at the start of 2021.

"I believe an agreement can be reached.

"I understand that some progress is being made but I know that particularly in the area of fisheries there is still much negotiation that needs to be concluded."

Mr Donohoe said he expects negotiations to continue a "for a bit longer" but couldn't say if they would go into next week.

He added: "We do need to know from a European and indeed from a British point of view, what would be the regulations, what will be, for example, the potential tariffs that could affect the supply and pricing of goods into and out of Europe and Ireland and the United Kingdom.

"So they will have to conclude, in the coming days."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is said to be in "close contact" with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Downing Street sources have been reported as saying they were speaking “from time to time given there isn’t long left” until the end of the Brexit transition period next week.

Number 10 refused to confirm Politico reports that the pair spoke on Monday about proposals to address the issue of fishing rights.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Barnier said: “We are really in a crucial moment and we are giving it a final push.

“In 10 days, the UK will leave the single market.”

Mr Johnson has continued to insist the UK will “prosper mightily” without a deal, despite warning that it could add further damage to an economy already ravaged by coronavirus.

Trade between the UK and EU will face tariffs and quotas from January 1 unless a deal is reached.

Read More

Online Editors