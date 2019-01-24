Donegal teen Ferdia proves a huge hit on catwalk at Paris Fashion Week

Just six months ago, Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher was working in his aunt's shop.

Just six months ago, Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher was working in his aunt's shop.

Last week, he was gracing the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week.

Ferdia (19) is creating a huge stir on the international fashion circuit. Standing at 6ft 2in, the redhead has been named as one of the top 10 'breakout boys' of Men's Fashion Week in the French capital.

Ferdia, who is from Gaoth Dobhair, is currently signed to Banana Models, and has already featured in the pages of a number of top magazines including 'Nylon'. He starred on the catwalk for renowned fashion label Celine last week.

"I've always been interested in fashion, so this is really exciting to me. To be a part of the industry now just feels surreal," Ferdia said.

Ferdia may have a head-start when it comes to fame as his father Pat Gallagher is the singer with band Goats Don't Shave, who had a hit with the song 'Las Vegas In The Hills of Donegal'.

But the teenager looks set to follow a different path.

Fashion guide 'i-D Vice' said Ferdia could be a huge hit on the catwalks of Europe.

"Ferdia Gallagher is a Donegal boy by blood: 19 years of age with a flash of violent ginger hair and a sullen, sharp jawline that could slice every one of your fingers off," the guide said.

"The teenager, who's just moved to the French capital and signed to Banana Models, made his exclusive catwalk appearance on the closing night of Paris Fashion Week for Slimane's Celine, and has had casting directors asking "Who's that bloke?" ever since.

"Already a big deal on Instagram, where he boasts a cool 13k followers, he spent the last six months working in his aunt's paper shop in Ireland. Now he's one of the most talked about kids of the high fashion circuit."

Irish Independent