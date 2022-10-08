Emergency services personnel from both sides of the border were working under floodlights through the night. Photo: Mark Condren

An aerial view of the devastation in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix

The scene of a suspected gas explosion beside the Applegreen station in Cresslough Co.Donegal Photo: Brian McDaid

The scene of the devastation in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

AT least seven people are dead and a number of children are missing after an explosion ripped through a petrol station in Donegal.

In an instant, the small village of Creeslough was plunged into a tragedy of almost unspeakable horror.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that seven people are now dead following the tragic incident.

A garda spokesperson said the search and recovery for further fatalities continues today and that eight people were transferred to hospital for medical attention yesterday.

“An Garda Síochána continue to work with other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious ongoing incident that occurred at approximately 3:20pm on Friday, 7th October, 2022, at a premises on the N56 at Creeslough, County Donegal,” the spokesperson said.

“Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene in a search and recovery phase of this operation.

“An Garda Síochána continue to request that any road users intending to travel to the Creeslough area for any reason consider alternative routes as Emergency Services continue to deal with this ongoing incident. Traffic diversions remain in place at this time.”

A gas leak is thought to be the most likely cause of the blast which destroyed the village’s only shop, as well as apartments overhead.

The death toll is expected to rise today.

Rescue teams are this morning continuing to work at the scene of yesterday’s explosion at a filling station in Co Donegal.

A large team of emergency personnel and volunteers worked through the night in an attempt to rescue anyone still in what remains of the Applegreen store in Creeslough and a number of apartments above the shop.

Emergency services and local volunteers worked through the night to reach people still trapped in the debris. Sniffer dogs were also assisting with the search.

A large number of people Injured in the blast were taken to Letterkenny General Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

A major incident alert remains in place at Letterkenny General Hospital and a special area has been set up within the hospital for the injured and their families.

Fire and ambulances from Northern Ireland were among the emergency teams which responded to the explosion.

A special dog search team also travelled From Belfast to help with the operation.

This morning, diggers were carefully lifting debris from the the destroyed buildings.

It is understood a small number of people are still unaccounted for and may still be in the buildings.

Speaking at the scene this morning, one of the rescue team praised the response to the tragedy.

“Within minutes, workers from local companies arrived on the scene with diggers and have worked all through the night,” he said.

“It is such a tragic event but it’s times like these when people come together to support each other.”

A special Mass will be held in the village’s church this morning to pray for those killed and injured in the explosion.

At one point around 10.30pm last night, rescue workers stopped all the machinery and blew whistles to signal a period of utter silence during which they hoped to hear possible survivors in the debris of the Applegreen service station and apartments.

The mother of a child believed to be trapped inside described to the Irish Independent how she was originally told her daughter was dead, only to be told later that it was not her daughter who had been found near the entrance of the shop and she remains missing.

The distraught woman paced up and down past the garda cordon trying to ask each passing emergency service person if they had news of her child.

She stood for hours in the cold, waiting to know if her child was dead or alive.

She told the Irish Independent she had rung all the hospitals seeking information but the teenager had not been transported to Letterkenny, Altnagelvin or Sligo hospitals.

The woman said she had to tell her husband first that their daughter was dead and to make his way to Letterkenny hospital where she believed her remains had been taken.

She then had to tell him she was not dead but missing and to search for her among the injured in the hospital.

Amid the chaos, the family of another woman was told she had been found conscious in the forecourt and was on her way to hospital, only to later be told it was not her and she was ­unaccounted for.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described it as the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country”.

Helicopters airlifted survivors from the scene, and ambulances ferried the injured and the dead to Letterkenny Hospital.

The blast, which is believed to have originated in one of the apartments, happened at around 3.15pm.

Such was the ferocity of the explosion, it was heard several kilometres away.

It collapsed the roof of the two-storey apartments and blanketed the forecourt in rubble and glass. The site includes a petrol station, shop, deli counter, post office and a hairdresser.

At the time of the explosion there were groups of schoolchildren inside.

Up to 30 people are believed to have been injured, some severely.

Former education minister Joe McHugh remained at the scene with local volunteers throughout the rescue.

He said he first heard the news when he was in the local pharmacy and immediately rang his family to see if they were safe.

“It is a tragedy for this closely- knit community. People are here waiting, and they don’t know what has happened to their loved ones.

“My thoughts are with these families. What they are going through is beyond words,” an emotional Mr McHugh said.

Families desperately looked on as rescuers used specialist equipment to try to locate those trapped under the debris.

The blast came out of the blue on a bright autumn afternoon when locals and visitors to the glamping site across the road would normally have been milling around the busy community hub.

Emergency services from both sides of the border worked under floodlights through the night to try to locate and rescue those feared still trapped inside.

It is understood those working on the site and searching for survivors in the rubble are concerned the building could further collapse.

The service station and adjoining post office is run by the well-known and respected Lafferty family.

The complex, which sits at the entrance to the village coming from the Termon direction, contains several apartments above the service station’s shop which house a number of young families.

Large parts of the facade of the upstairs apartment complex were ripped off during the explosion, and the roof collapsed, along with the roof of the service station, while several cars were damaged by masonry propelled by the force of the blast.

Inside the apartments ­passers-by could see beds and pictures hanging from walls.

In a statement Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with those who have lost their lives and those injured in what he called a “devastating explosion”.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.”

Mr Martin added: “I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the North-West and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”

Local priest Fr John Joe Duffy said the community was “numb and devastated”.

One local man who lives just a kilometre from the scene said he was thrown from his seat as he worked at his desk.

“I couldn’t believe the power of it and I didn’t know what had happened. We drove into town and it was just carnage,” he said.

“There was no ambulances or gardaí at the scene at that stage because it had literally just happened.

“I saw one person on the ground.

“Miraculously we saw another man in the upstairs apartment and he actually wasn’t injured at all, and he came down on a ladder.”

President Michael D Higgins described the incident as a “terrible blow to the community”.

“May I, as President, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal,” the President said.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

“Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night,” he added.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident with Northern Ireland’s ambulance, air ambulance and fire and rescue service also coming to the aid of their colleagues in ­Donegal along with the Irish Coast Guard’s Rescue 118 helicopter from Sligo.

Letterkenny General Hospital implemented an emergency planning protocol and appealed for the public not to come to the emergency department unless necessary, and instead contact their GP or the NowDoc service.

Applegreen managing director Fiona Matthews extended the firm’s sympathies last night.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn the devastating news that lives have been lost in today’s tragic incident at Applegreen Creeslough in Co Donegal. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased, those who have been injured, and the wider Creeslough community,” she said.

“Creeslough is a small village and the supermarket and Applegreen outlet operated by our local partners there are at the heart of the community. Like the rest of Ireland, tonight we stand in solidarity with that community.”