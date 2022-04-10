Dolores Webster bound to 'keep the peace' for one year after a court found she wilfully obstructed a garda

Prominent anti-vaxxer Dolores Webster has been “bound to keep the peace” for one year after a court in Kilkenny found she wilfully obstructed a garda in 2019.

Ms Webster, who also goes by the name Dee Wall, appeared in Kilkenny district court on April 1.

The judge ruled that if she does not come to garda attention for the next 12 months, her crime of wilful obstruction will be dealt with under the Probation Act.

Despite the court’s ruling that Webster did wilfully obstruct a garda in Kilkenny, she posted a video online immediately afterwards stating that her “case was dismissed” and accused investigating gardaí of “unbelievable lies”.

In January Webster, with an address at Muskerry Road in Ballyfermot, was arrested at an anti-lockdown rally in Dublin on foot of a bench warrant in relation to the obstruction case in Kilkenny. Bench warrants had been issued for her arrest after she failed to appear before Kilkenny District Court on October 28 last year charged with obstructing an officer.

Ms Webster was charged with wilfully obstructing Garda Mary Keegan from executing her duty at Club House Hotel, Patrick Street, Kilkenny on December 3, 2019.

A number of videos of Webster’s arrest were posted on social media and showed her being helped into a garda van by gardaí as her supporters shout at them. They described Webster as a “digital journalist” and said she had “brittle bones”. One supporter shouted: “They did the same to Gemma O’Doherty.”

O’Doherty, a former journalist turned conspiracy theorist, was once a friend of Webster’s. However, O’Doherty posted derogatory comments about Webster online after the arrest, which she described as a “fake arrest”.

One video of the arrest shows a garda approach Webster to tell her she is being arrested on foot of a couple of bench warrants. As she was being put into the van, she shouted: “They haven’t got a warrant.” Despite her claims, there were two bench warrants issued for her arrest.

The charge of wilful obstruction is a summary offence and carries a maximum penalty of a fine of €400. Despite this, in her video outside Kilkenny district court last Friday week, she claimed she had brought overnight clothing as she had been expected to be jailed on the “fraudulent” charges.

The Dubliner is one of Ireland’s most prolific Covid deniers, well known for posting misinformation and making dangerous claims online.

She has previously called on fellow anti-vaxxers to drag President Michael D Higgins out of Áras an Uachtaráin and be danced on “so there is nothing left of his head”.

Since the start of the pandemic, which she calls the “plandemic”, Webster has verbally abused politicians, journalists and medical professionals at anti-vax demonstrations and in online videos.

Late last year, she turned her attention to Joe Duffy, Pat Kenny, Adrian Kennedy and Professor Luke O’Neill, warning them that if any child is affected by the Covid vaccination, parents will be “after them”.