Dolores O'Riordan's brave struggle against bipolar and mental health issues

Two years ago, music icon Dolores O’Riordan said she would use “music, dancing and performing to improve her mental health”.

The Cranberries star, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, spoke openly about how she had struggled with her mental health throughout her life.

In February 2016, she was ordered to pay €6,000 to charity following an air rage incident. The singer had previously admitted three assaults and obstructing a garda after being taken off an Aer Lingus flight from New York’s JFK on November 10, 2014.

Medical reports produced for the trial at Ennis District Court revealed she had been suffering from mania, mental illness and severely impaired judgment at the time of the incident, and that she remembered nothing about it. Speaking to Barry Egan of the ‘Sunday Independent’ in 2014, the Limerick star said she was not drunk on the flight but that she was dealing with “demons”.

She revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Medicating

The former ‘Voice of Ireland’ judge told how much of her difficulty started after she moved to New York following her split from husband Don Burton in August. “I didn’t sleep for four months. I was self-medicating. I was taking over-the-counter sleeping tablets. I felt cut off,” she said.

The mother-of-three said she felt glad that people did not rush to judge her after the ordeal.

“I know I am not 100pc there yet, but I am happy.

“I will need to keep on my meds to sleep and to be somewhat normal in a mad world,” she said at the time. The death of her father in 2011 also had a profound affect on the Irish singer.

Speaking on the Billboard’s ‘Soul Sisters’ podcast, she said: “I felt when he passed away he didn’t actually leave this world fully, “I felt him around me a lot for a while. I could feel him trying to protect me and communicate with me.

“And there was a lot of weird little coincidences and stuff that made me think that maybe he was somewhere in between, not necessarily crossed over properly. “And we all wonder about death, where people go and what happens. But certainly they cross over from this dimension to another one.” While chatting about her love of trawling stores in New York for stage outfits, she also revealed she had a “manic” episode a few years previously.

“When I was manic I dressed really weird for a while,” she said. “I was manic for four months and I was wearing all kinds of metal things and masks and all kinds of weird stuff. That was two years ago.” In 2013, the Cranberries singer was praised by a rape crisis support group for her “tremendous courage” in speaking out about the childhood sexual abuse she suffered.

She said the molestation took place for four years, between the age of eight and 12, and that her abuser was in a position of trust in her home county of Limerick. The musician said that it took years of counselling to recover. “It is something that I carried forever,” O’Riordan said.

“There is a great sense of a great burden off my shoulders. “I feel it is going to help me by opening up and just confessing to all of those people who bought my albums and that love me,” she added.

