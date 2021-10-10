| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Doing time: Convicts face an end to automatic remission of sentence

File picture of weapons and mobile phones confiscated from prisoners in Mountjoy Expand

Close

File picture of weapons and mobile phones confiscated from prisoners in Mountjoy

File picture of weapons and mobile phones confiscated from prisoners in Mountjoy

File picture of weapons and mobile phones confiscated from prisoners in Mountjoy

Ali Bracken

A clampdown on prisoners being automatically entitled to 25pc remission from their jail sentences has started amid concerns that criminals are being released early — despite bad behaviour.

At present, the vast majority of inmates — save for those serving life sentences — are entitled to one-quarter time off their jail term.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice Hildegarde Naughton has now initiated a major review of remission policy.

Most Watched

Privacy