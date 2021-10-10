Doing time: Convicts face an end to automatic remission of sentence

A clampdown on prisoners being automatically entitled to 25pc remission from their jail sentences has started amid concerns that criminals are being released early — despite bad behaviour.

At present, the vast majority of inmates — save for those serving life sentences — are entitled to one-quarter time off their jail term.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice Hildegarde Naughton has now initiated a major review of remission policy.

It is the view of the Department of Justice that one-quarter remission is supposed to be on the basis of good behaviour, and should not be an automatic right.

Under current prison rules a loss of up to 14 days remission can be imposed on prisoners for serious breaches of discipline, such as assaults, intentionally or recklessly damaging property, the detention of any person against their will, or for escape or absconding.

Loss of remission can also be imposed for attempting to smuggle contraband, climbing onto the prison roof, bullying and barricading cells.

But in reality this is rarely enforced.

It is the intention this review will now ensure inmates who break prison rules across the country’s jails will not escape being penalised for this behaviour.

Minister Naughton will formally announce the major review of remission policy over the coming days.

"I want our prisons to be safe for prison staff and for other prisoners,” she said. “The operation of remission is an important aspect of the prisons regime and I want it to play its part in making our prisons safer places.

"Where prisoners don’t meet the standards that we can reasonably expect of them, that should have consequences. Of course, at the most serious end of the scale, the criminal law must take its course,” she said.

“As minister with responsibility for the Irish Prisons Service I am anxious to ensure the system of remission is proportionate and serves to rehabilitate prisoners, while also ensuring that appropriate sanctions are in place in instances where there is misconduct.”

She said it was time for the issue of remission to be revisited, saying: “As we conduct a review of penal policy, I have decided the issue of remission and how it works in our prisons is ripe for review.

"The issue will now be considered as part of the wider, on-going review of penal policy under way in the Department of Justice which is due to be completed and published by the end of the year.

"I look forward to the outcome of the review and to a new regime that strikes the correct balance in how we deal with this important issue.”

Inmates who break prison rules are subject to P19 disciplinary proceedings, which often result in the loss of privileges such as visitation rights.

Many of the country’s most volatile criminals have amassed a significant amount of P19s behind bars — but have still benefited from remission.

One of the most violent and disruptive inmates to enter the prison system was Leroy Dumbrell. While serving various multiple sentences, he has received more than 100 P19 reports.

He previously orchestrated riots in Mountjoy jail, an offence for which he received a suspended sentence in October 2012.

Dumbrell has been disciplined for acts of violence and incitement to cause a riot, emptying his chamber pot on the prison landing, being caught in possession of drugs, being in possession of mobile phones, as well as numerous other breaches.

Mountjoy staff walked out of their jobs for four hours after management placed Dumbrell in a special unit in the prison in September 2010.