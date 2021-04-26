Dogs will likely develop separation anxiety when owners go back to work- DSPCA

Dogs will likely develop separation anxiety when their owners go back to work, the DSPCA has warned.

Suzanne McGovern from the animal welfare charity is encouraging dog owners to prepare their pets now for the change of routine.

“It’s important that your dog has something positive to do while you are out of the house, otherwise it may lead to anxiety or destructive behaviour,” she said.

"Give them something enjoyable to do such as sniffing games, interactive feeding toys and treat dispensers.

“Dogs need to stimulate their brains and love to challenge themselves. This is a great way of draining excess energy and anxiety, helping them to stay calm and settled.”

A survey of 1,000 people nationally that was conducted by Lottoland found that 82pc of pet owners are aware that they can suffer from anxiety when there’s a change in routine.

However, 27pc said they didn’t know this while 60pc said they’re not worried about their pets suffering from anxiety when they begin to spend less time at home.

Of those surveyed, one in eight people got a new pet during the various national lockdowns.

A further worry for animal charities is that people will give up their pets when lockdown ends.

A total of 4pc of those surveyed said they would seriously consider giving their pets up for adoption if they misbehave due to the anxiety caused by a change in routine or being left alone in the house.

Two out of three pet owners surveyed said they won’t or can’t bring their pet for professional training.