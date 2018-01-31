Dogs Trust sees 22pc increase in number of people giving up their dogs after Christmas

The animal charity Dogs Trust saw 186 calls to their centre this year with people looking to give up their dogs after Christmas.

The charity said it's an "alarming" 22pc increase on the same period last year as 186 calls were made to the centre in the three weeks following Christmas from people wanting to surrender their dogs.

One of the latest dogs to be "cruelly abandoned" at the centre is a two-year-old Jack Russell terrier called PJ. A spokesperson from Dogs Trust said the distressed dog watched from the car park as a man dropped his lead and drove asway. Little PJ was taken into the care of the animal charity and they're now looking for a forever home for him.

Little PJ is looking for a forever home. Pic: Dogs Trust

"PJ is suffering from a lack of confidence which could indicate that he missed out on socialisation in his early life as he is very quiet, spending most of his day in bed and is scared to meet other dogs and play the way a happy dog should." Dogs Trust said that PJ has received all his necessary medical treatment and he has settled into his new life and routine while he waits for a new owner.

Caitriona Birt, Head of Operations at Dogs Trust said that it's "upsetting" to see young and friendly dogs being "discarded in such a heartless way". "PJ is a particularly sad case which highlights how important those early months are for a pup and how vital it is to make time to socialise and habituate your new arrival in their puppyhood and adolescence.

"Our care team here are helping PJ with basic training and confidence building, and showering him with love and affection. He is now recovering well from the incident and he is looking for a new family who will love him.” Dogs Trust said they recognise that sometimes people have no alternative options, sometimes circumstances change and not all surrenders are taken lightly.

"We would ask the public to try and anticipate any major lifestyle changes such as an upcoming move, or a baby coming into the home and consider how a dog may impact this before bringing one into your home."

Online Editors