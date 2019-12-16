Dogs Trust 'paws' adoption of dogs and puppies over Christmas

A leading animal welfare charity has suspended the adoption of dogs and puppies over Christmas to prevent people from returning them in the New Year when the ‘novelty’ of a pet as a Christmas present wears off.

Dogs Trust today announced it will not offer any dogs for rehoming from the close of business today until January 4.

The charity will also put its live ‘puppy cam’ – which streams footage of puppies at its shelter in Finglas every Friday afternoon – on hold over the same period.

The measures have been taken to discourage people from giving a dog or puppy as a Christmas gift, according to the charity’s Executive Director Becky Bristow.

“Dogs Trust coined the phrase ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ over 40 years ago, and sadly it is still as relevant today as it was then,” she said.

“Each year we are saddened and worried by the number of people looking to relinquish their dog, especially in the first few months after Christmas. It’s no surprise that January continues to have the highest number of surrender requests and reinforces our need to go out with our message every year that ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’.”

The charity typically fields close to 700 phone calls and emails in the first three months of the year from people who wish to return a dog or puppy that was adopted over Christmas.

However January is the busiest month for returns, with more than 200 such requests last year.

When asked the reason for returning the dog, the most common reason is people didn’t realise the time commitment involved in properly caring for their pet.

“We hope that by spreading this message that it will remind people that a dog is a long-term commitment and will encourage people to wait and consider adding a dog to their family in the New Year instead, when the festivities have died down. We would encourage those who have made the decision to get a dog in the New Year, to consider adopting from your local rescue centre, local pound or Dogs Trust and give a rescue dog the best second chance in life,” she added.

Along with avoiding ‘buyer’s remorse’ by not giving a pet as a gift, Christmas is also a very hectic and chaotic time to be introducing a dog to a new environment or housebreaking a puppy, the charity added.

“It is critical that dogs are provided with basic training and positive socialisation experiences in those first few months to set them up for the best start in life. Many people, often with the very best intentions, are simply unable to provide this at a busy time like Christmas,” the charity said.

Meanwhile, people who are interested in adopting a dog in the New Year can still visit the shelter to view the dogs up for adoption. Normal adoptions will resume on January 4.

“You can save lives and give abandoned dogs the second chance that they deserve so much,” the charity said.

Online Editors