Dogs Trust issue Christmas appeal to help find a home for blind and deaf pup

Dogs Trust is appealing to the public to help find a special home for both a blind and deaf pup ahead of the Christmas period.

Dogs Trust is appealing to the public to help find a special home for both a blind and deaf pup ahead of the Christmas period.

Amelia - a Collie dog - was born out of an accidental litter, which resulted in her being deaf and partly blind.

Dogs Trust communications manager Ciara Byrne told Independent.ie that Amelia requires a home that can provide around the clock care.

“Amelia was brought in with her sister Rachel. She’s the result of an accidental litter. Sadly, she is totally deaf and partly blind, so she’s looking for a really special home. Someone that is able to give her all that love and attention that she really needs,” she said.

The appeal comes just a week after the group released CCTV footage of a Jack Russell Terrier - Pudsey - being tied to a tree with a washing line before his owner abandoned him outside the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Finglas, Co Dublin.

The footage was shared as part of Dogs Trust’s “A dog is for life” campaign, reminding those thinking of buying a pup this Christmas of the lifelong commitment and responsibility that comes with caring for them.

Pudsey has since found a new home, but this is sadly not the case for some of the 1,900 dogs that handlers have contacted Dogs Trust about this year.

Ms Byrne said: “As part of our ‘A dog is for life’ campaign, we released footage last week of a little Jack Russell Terrier, Pudsey who was sadly tied up outside our centre. Our staff - the minute we heard about it - ran out to help the poor little guy.

“Thank god, he’s been adopted now so he has a happy ending but one thing that we would say is whatever you do - do not abandon your dog outside, in the cold and rain.

“They can be bought on impulse, and then when the puppy cuteness wears off, sadly that’s when we see them coming through our doors.

“We had over 1,900 calls and emails from people looking to surrender their dog this year alone. We get an awful lot of dogs that people have taken on without quite thinking through the long term commitment and responsibility of a dog.”

Ms Byrne added that while the Dogs Trust rehoming centre is usually full to capacity, owners should still contact them so they can advise the place to bring the unwanted dog.

“Unfortunately, we literally work at full capacity. We can’t help every dog, unfortunately. That’s the sad reality of it. There’s thousands of dogs in pounds across Ireland, so we prioritise the dogs that are at most risk of being put to sleep,” she said.

“Don’t just leave your dog at the side of the road in the cold, sometimes in the rain. Come in here, we’ll be able to advise you to the next steps and the best thing to do for your dog - even if we’re not able to help.”

Dogs Trust also recommends adopting a dog over buying one so that they get not just a good home, but a second chance.

“Adopting is by far the safest way of getting a dog. If you buy a dog there’s just no guarantee where your dog is coming from. You can do some research and there are a number of steps that you can take to ensure that you’re buying from a responsible breeder,” Ms Byrne explained.

“You’re not only giving a dog a good home but you’re giving them a second chance as well.”

Online Editors