Doctors say urgent need for schools to reopen, particularly for vulnerable pupils

The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI) says there is an urgent need for schools, in particular special needs schools, to reopen,

Paediatricians and public health doctors at the professional body say re-opening must be a priority to support developmental and mental health needs of children.

Their call follows a report by the HSE’s National Clinical Programme for Paediatrics and Neonatology which raises concerns about the health and wellbeing of marginalised children in the context of the knock-on effects of the pandemic.

The Action to Address the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Children Experiencing Marginalisation and Homelessness report, written in collaboration with the RCPI, underlines the urgent need for schools to reopen.

Dr Louise Kyne, Dean of the Faculty of Paediatrics at the RCPI, said the Covid-19 crisis had exposed and amplified existing inequalities and risks of harm facing vulnerable children.

“This report underlines how important it is to consider these vulnerable children, particularly the special needs group.

“It highlights the essential role of schools in providing not only education but in supporting a wide range of social, emotional, physical, developmental and mental health needs. Parents are reporting regression in their children with special needs.”

She said children’s needs must be a priority and said that emergency learning in the home was difficult for families.

“This report recommends that every effort should be made to enable schools to remain open during lockdown.

She said that risks must be balanced, but the Faculty of Paediatrics at the RCPI considered that the reopening of schools should be facilitated as a priority.

“This particularly applies to special needs schools, as this group are most seriously affected by school closures.”

Dr Ellen Crushell, of the HSE’s National Clinical Programme for Paediatrics and Neonatology and a co-author of the report, said they were concerned about rising health, socioeconomic and educational inequality amongst children, with those who are already disadvantaged being most affected.

“The full impact will take time to be fully revealed but there is the potential for life-lasting effects on children, particularly on vulnerable groups such as those affected by poor housing, poverty, cultural differences, or those children who live with difficult home circumstances.”

Apart for re-opening schools the report also calls for other actions to protect marginalised children.

Dr John Murphy also of the HSE and co-author of the report, said there was a need to scale up community clinical services including primary care, child and adolescent mental health services, and across disability services, and ensure these services work closely together.

He also called for more public health staff and resources to address the difficulties that have arisen for marginalised communities, as well as giving priority to families in need of appropriate housing.

Online Editors