Doctors agrees deal for extra resources to respond to Cervical Check controversy

In a statement this evening Dr Padraig McGarry, chairman of the IMO's GP committee, said “This is a very painful, worrying and difficult time for many women throughout the country.

"We were determined to ensure that the Government committed sufficient resources to enable GPs to spend time with those patients who have concerns about this whole issue and to undertake repeat smears where a patient requires one.”

Dr McGarry added: “It was important for our patients and GPs to know that the required resources were in place to allow this programme to be delivered. While there is an ongoing capacity issue in General Practice GPs will do their best to facilitate women in this process over the coming months.”