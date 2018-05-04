Doctors agrees deal for extra resources to respond to Cervical Check controversy
The Irish Medical Organisation have agreed a deal with the HSE and Department of Health for extra resources to respond to the Cervical Check scandal
In a statement this evening Dr Padraig McGarry, chairman of the IMO's GP committee, said “This is a very painful, worrying and difficult time for many women throughout the country.
"We were determined to ensure that the Government committed sufficient resources to enable GPs to spend time with those patients who have concerns about this whole issue and to undertake repeat smears where a patient requires one.”
Dr McGarry added: “It was important for our patients and GPs to know that the required resources were in place to allow this programme to be delivered. While there is an ongoing capacity issue in General Practice GPs will do their best to facilitate women in this process over the coming months.”
GPs were issued with guidelines yesterday and told they will be paid for the extra test or a consultation with a patient who does not opt for additional screening.
The resources allocated by the Minister for Health announced this evening provide for repeat smears to take place at the existing rate of €49.10 and a consultation at a rate of €50.
