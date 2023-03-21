| 10.5°C Dublin

Doctor who signed ‘do not resuscitate’ order for teenager allegedly told her mother she would have no quality of life

Teenager with cerebral palsy who was admitted to University Hospital Limerick with sepsis made full recovery

Seán McCárthaigh

A hospital consultant has appeared before a medical inquiry over his direction that a vulnerable young patient at University Hospital Limerick did not have the capacity to decide herself if she should be resuscitated in the event of a cardiac arrest.

Dr Hassan Zaid was accused of poor professional performance over his care of a young Leaving Certificate student with cerebral palsy at UHL seven years ago while acting as a locum consultant.

