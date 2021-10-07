Doctor incorrectly told there was no blood at hospital where mother of four was bleeding to death, inquest told

Christopher Moorehouse, husband of Mary Moorehouse, pictured leaving the Dublin County Coroners Court inquest into the death of his 42-year-old wife on April 24, 2019. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Incorrect advice about supplies of blood was among a number of failings at St Michael’s Hospital, Dún Laoghaire, to factor in the death of a mother of four who suffered a rare tear in an abdominal vein.

An inquest heard Mary Moorehouse (42) was driven from her Wicklow home to the hospital by her husband when she started suffering intense pain on April 23, 2019.

She was admitted to the hospital at around noon and first diagnosed with diverticulitis.

There was no CT scanning equipment at the hospital, and Ms Moorehouse’s condition deteriorated despite being stable at first.

A doctor at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, was consulted and it was decided to book Ms Moorehouse for a CT scan there.

But her health worsened and she developed numbness in her left leg and foot.

Consultant general surgeon at St Vincent’s, Dr Ann Hanly, gave evidence at the Dublin City Coroner’s Court that she arrived from St Vincent’s at 8.37pm at a point when Ms Moorehouse had just suffered a cardiac arrest.

“My suspicion was she had internal bleeding and needed to be transferred urgently to St Vincent’s,” she said.

Dr Hanly said she asked if there were any blood products at St Michael’s but was told by the assistant director of nursing that there was none.

“I requested blood products but none were available. I hadn’t had that situation before. I assumed there would be blood there but I never needed it before at St Michael’s,” Dr Hanly said.

It later transpired after Ms Moorehouse died that there actually had been four units of blood in a fridge at St Michael’s at the time Dr Hanly had requested it, but human error resulted in this not being realised.

The anaesthetist at St Michael’s was off duty as Ms Moorehouse’s situation became critical, and they were contacted to come to St Michael’s urgently to assist in preparing her for transfer to St Vincent’s.

But it took them 70 minutes to arrive, having first indicated an interval of 40 minutes before arrival.

Ms Moorehouse was meanwhile taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s, where she was taken first for a CT scan which showed blood in her abdomen, and then straight to theatre for emergency surgery.

Dr Hanly told how she found a ruptured left iliac vein which she repaired.

But Ms Moorehouse had lost 12 litres of blood between what was in her body when she started bleeding and what had been transfused into her at St Vincent’s, and she died in the early hours of April 24.

Dr Hanly said the vein rupture that Ms Moorehouse had suffered was “extremely rare”.

In response to questions from Dublin City Coroner Crona Gallagher, Dr Hanly said it was difficult to say if Mr Moorehouse would have faced a better outcome if she had received a blood transfusion in St Michael’s Hospital.

She said in any large blood vessel rupture into the abdomen the outcome is “poor”.

She said the delay in getting an anaesthetist to help with airway control did delay Ms Moorehouse’s transfer to Vincent’s.

The court heard that systems within St Michael’s hospital were changed after Ms Moorehouse’s death following an internal review, and that her case was a factor in that.

Richard Kean, representing the Moorehouse family with barrister Esther Earley, asked about the initial diagnosis of diverticulitis being established when Ms Moorehouse had said she had felt something like ‘an explosion’ inside her, and Dr Hanly said it would have been taken into account.

Director of nursing at St Michael’s, Karen Sweeney, confirmed there had been four units of blood on site when Dr Hanly had requested blood but it was not known why that information did not result in the blood being used.

She outlined changes to the systems in St Michael’s since Ms Moorehouse’s death, including training in relation to blood supplies, and how far away an anaesthetist can be when on call.

She also said that surgical patients are now not admitted in these types of circumstances but are transferred straight to St Vincent’s.

Barrister for the family, Ms Earley, called for a verdict of medical misadventure.

“Any chance of survival was obliterated by delays in intervention,” she said.

Coroner Dr Gallagher said the post-mortem examination had shown death was caused by shock from blood loss due to a spontaneous rupture of the left iliac vein, with an increased body mass index (BMI) being a contributory factor.

Her verdict was death by medical misadventure, citing the delay in the arrival of the anaesthetist to St Michael’s, the delay in transferring Ms Moorehouse to St Vincent’s, the confusion about the blood products at St Michael’s, and the lack of scanning equipment there.

She said she would write to the HSE seeking that a CT scanner be provided to prevent a future similar death.

It is understood St Michael’s Hospital has, separately from the inquest, issued an apology to the Moorehouse family, saying that through a review it was identified that there was a delay in accessing emergency treatments and services for Ms Moorehouse, and it apologised unreservedly to her family.

After the inquest Ms Moorehouse’s husband Christopher said he was satisfied with the verdict.

“Mary was a loving and caring wife, and a great mother to our kids. What happened was wrong and we want justice for her, that’s all. We just wanted to find out what really happened,” he added.

The family’s solicitor, Fachtna Whittle, said there had been “a total systems failure” where a young woman, who was a mother of four, the youngest being 13 at the time, had died.

“She is survived by her parents. She is one of 13 and is survived by her brothers and sisters. This is going to be a deep wound and it will take a long time to heal,” he added.