‘Do you want to die?’ boss asked worker she attacked in Easter chocolate row

A former healthcare assistant was pulled by the hair by a manager and asked if she wanted to die in a row allegedly over Easter chocolate.

In a new decision, a Workplace Relations Commission adjudication officer has awarded her €1,500 for unfair dismissal.

The worker said she suffered panic attacks after the incident, and later resigned.

Adjudication officer Kevin Baneham said the incident was a serious and unprovoked physical assault.

He said the accommodation manager entered a room and was “apparently irate” that chocolate to be distributed over the Easter weekend had already been handed out.

Mr Baneham said it was “a matter of fact” that the accommodation manager entered the room and approached her when she was seated.

The manager pulled her by the hair and pulled her head back. She then said: “Do you want me to kill you?” and “do you want to die?”, he said.

This took place in front of a colleague and resident.

The woman, who earned €12 an hour, worked at the home from 2017 until she left in August 2019 after resigning.

At a hearing last year, she said the physical assault took place on April 20, 2019.

She said the accommodation manager was known for her aggressive verbal behaviour.

After she reported the incident, there was an investigation but she claimed it was deficient as it found there was no assault. She said her colleague made a statement that she saw her hair being pulled.

She said the incident had a psychological affect on her and her children, as she was often upset at home.

The worker said she suffered two panic attacks where she could not stand and was out of breath.

According to the worker, the manager continued to work but she went on sick leave due to stress. She appealed the investigation findings, and made a complaint at a Garda station. The appeal accepted that the assault took place.

She said the appeal manager recommended that she move to a different nursing home, but she was not happy with this.

The worker said she avoided contact with the accommodation manger but sometimes they came across each other at work and this made her panicky.

She resigned on July 29 and began work as a full-time healthcare supervisor.

Her colleague told the hearing she was chatting with a resident and the complainant when the accommodation manager approached to ask what they had done with the chocolate.

She said she pulled her colleague’s hair back. She said she did not make a complaint about her to avoid making her an enemy.

The executive director said the accommodation manager received a first written warning and was very sorry for her behaviour. She said she had completed a communication course.

Mr Baneham said the investigation was lacking and the employer’s actions did not address the manager’s culpability. He said the worker was entitled to consider herself to have been dismissed, but she did not suffer a financial loss.