DJ Declan Pierce: ‘It’s all consuming. It’s like putting a vice grip around your head and squeezing’

“It felt like an explosion inside my brain. Like someone had got a nutcracker and placed it around my head.”

That is how Today FM DJ Declan Pierce described the moment he experienced a brain haemorrhage while out for his morning jog.

In his first interview since the life-threatening experience three weeks ago, Pierce — who hosts Block Rockin’ Beats on Friday and Saturday nights — also described the ‘sliding doors’ moment when he almost did not call an ambulance.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent at his home in Ringsend, Dublin, the 44-year-old said the most frightening part of his ordeal was how fit and healthy he had been before doctors diagnosed him with a subarachnoid haemorrhage (SAH), which kills up to 60pc of people who suffer one.

‘Was I having a stroke? Was it a brain tumour? Was I going to die?’

“I eat porridge, I have a low-fat diet, I eat chicken or steak and rice for dinner, I run four kilometres five days a week. I would be lucky to have a pint three times a month,” he said.

“Because I’m a DJ, the doctors asked if I use recreational drugs — but I don’t do any of that.”

Pierce said he had to be clean living in order to do his job and maintain his mental health.

“My performances on stage are pure raw energy. You’d leave the stage on a natural endorphins high. But I found the post-gig high would last for 24 hours and then two days after I’d crash,” he said.

Read More

“I realised something as simple as a walk or a run 24 hours after a gig helps get me back into normal life.

“I joked with doctors that I wish I had partied more [as his clean living lifestyle did not seem to make a difference]. It was the first time I have ever been in hospital in 44 years.”

Recalling the moment the haemorrhage struck, he said he was one minute from his front door when he felt “the worst pain imaginable, extremely different to anything I felt before.

"I remember the pain in my head going from the back to the front, down to the back again and then down my neck”.

He said that after making it inside: “I had an urge to collapse on the bed. I panicked because I wasn’t sure if I was having a heart attack or a stroke.

“To even describe it as a headache is an understatement. It’s like someone putting a vice grip around your head and squeezing.”

Expand Close Pierce was rushed to hospital after the haemorrhage. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pierce was rushed to hospital after the haemorrhage. Photo: Mark Condren

Feeling as though he was going to pass out, he forced himself to get up and call his wife, who was in work, and his sister, who lives around the corner. When they arrived he was vomiting, and they said they would call an ambulance.

“I was saying, ‘No, no, I don’t want to cause a hassle. I’ll feel embarrassed when they arrive and it turns out I’m OK’,” he said. His wife and sister ignored his protests.

“Everything went through my head. Was it a heart attack? Was I having a stroke? Was it a brain tumour? Was I going to die?” Pierce said. In typical Irish fashion, he said his reaction “even in extreme pain” was to “crack a few jokes, that’s just the way I work”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital before spending nine days recovering in Beaumont. He said that since arriving home, he has realised the emotional recovery will take longer than the physical.

“The idea of how much worse this could have been is slowly sinking in,” he said.

‘If this happens you, you’ll know it. It’s a pain like no other’

“I have a recurring memory of initially taking a paracetamol and resting on the bed. I have nightmares about that moment because I know people can take painkillers and fall asleep, and what if I didn’t wake up?”

The fact doctors do not know what caused the haemorrhage is also hard to process.

“That brings a lot of uncertainty. One minute I’m jogging, the next a vessel pops out, shoots blood and retracts.

"They did an angiogram and it showed my brain looked perfect, so they aren’t able to tell me what happened. Apparently, the cause is unsolved in around 20pc of cases.”

Pierce’s daughter, Ava, celebrates her sixth birthday today, and the simple moments have taken on new meaning for him. “Just to hear her talking to me about trivial stuff like dolls and what she has done with her friends. My appreciation for life has gone through the roof.”

​He now wants to raise awareness of the medical emergency. While most aneurysmal SAH happen between the ages of 40 and 60, young children and older adults can be affected.

“What I would say is, if this happens, you’ll know it’s happening. It’s all-consuming. It’s a pain like no other. I would tell people to call an ambulance — even if it’s a false alarm, it’s better than the alternative,” he said.

Pierce is looking forward to returning to work and his biggest ever solo gig on June 24 in Fairview Park, Dublin. There are also rumours he will support The Prodigy on June 28 in Musgrave Park, Cork.

“The outpouring has blown me away,” he said. “I’m extremely grateful for what I describe as my extended family, the people who listen to the show and come to the gigs. The staff in both hospitals were incredible and the neighbours in Ringsend have been dropping food at our door.”

​‘Block Rockin’ Beats’ is on Today FM on Fridays at 7pm-10pm, Saturday from 6pm-9pm