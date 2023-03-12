| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

DJ Declan Pierce: ‘It’s all consuming. It’s like putting a vice grip around your head and squeezing’

Today FM presenter was fit and healthy when ‘explosion in brain’ struck. He wants to warn others of the signs

Today FM DJ Declan Pierce. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Pierce was rushed to hospital after the haemorrhage. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Today FM DJ Declan Pierce. Photo: Mark Condren

Today FM DJ Declan Pierce. Photo: Mark Condren

Pierce was rushed to hospital after the haemorrhage. Photo: Mark Condren

Pierce was rushed to hospital after the haemorrhage. Photo: Mark Condren

/

Today FM DJ Declan Pierce. Photo: Mark Condren

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

“It felt like an explosion inside my brain. Like someone had got a nutcracker and placed it around my head.”

That is how Today FM DJ Declan Pierce described the moment he experienced a brain haemorrhage while out for his morning jog. 

Most Watched

Privacy