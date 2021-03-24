‘Diversity must be celebrated’ - Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu explains Seanad solo run

Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu pictured in the centre of Dublin City. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

Green Party Chairperson and Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu is running as an independent for the Seanad because she believes there needs to be more women and minority representation on the ballot.

Ms Chu does not have the support of her party for the run, but she said her decision was a personal one.

Today Ms Chu will officially launch her campaign for a seat on the Commercial and Industrial panel.

She submitted her candidacy on Monday, after securing the nine nominations necessary from TDs and Senators to be in the race.

“Her decision to run was prompted by her belief that there should be female and minority representation on the ballot,” an official statement announcing her candidacy said.

The statement said Ms Chu will run as an independent candidate.

The Greens chose against running a candidate for a variety of reasons, including a “lack of time, coalition solidarity and limited possibility of success,” according to the statement.

Ms Chu said her experience in politics is “essential” in the current climate and that gender and diversity must be celebrated.

“I believe that representation in politics is essential in the current world we live in.

“As others use rhetoric to divide, we must champion diversity in all its dimensions, and ensure our next generation can see that everyone has a place in public life,” she said.

She said many industries are on their knees and that the next three to six months are vital.

Ms Chu said her experience in working with different organisations will be able to help in this “critical” time.

“The next three to six months will be crucial to securing a strong recovery: not only supporting employers and protecting workers' livelihoods, but ensuring Irish industry and commerce thrives in a world that is increasingly digitalised.

"I believe my experience across functions and sectors equips me with a uniquely broad perspective in this critical time.”

The statement said she brings “cross sectorial experience and knowledge to her candidacy”.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin was one of the TDs to back Ms Chu for the candidacy.

Speaking on Tuesday, her party leader Minister Eamon Ryan said he will not be voting for Ms Chu as he has already suggested the party should instead back Government candidates - those of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

