Diver (40) dies after accident near Cork yachting spot

The 40 year old man, who is understood to be Polish and an experienced diver, was brought ashore in a critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm was raised around 4pm and the man was brought ashore for emergency medical treatment before being taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he later passed away.

"Foul play is not suspected at this time and a file will be prepared for the Coroner," a garda spokesperson said.

It is understood the man was engaged in a dive at Drake's Pool on the Owenabue River, not far from where it enters Cork harbour.

While the details of the incident remain unclear, it is thought the man was engaged in work on riverbed moorings for motorboats and yachts in that section of water.

He was brought to the surface by another diver who was engaged in the same dive operations and who realised the man was unconscious in the water.

It is understood he may have been working at a depth of eight metres at the time.

Rescue services responding included the RNLI, the Coast Guard's Waterford-based Sikorsky helicopter, local doctors and HSE paramedics.

While a native of Poland, the man had been living and working in Cork for a number of years.

