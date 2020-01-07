Dive teams and underwater vehicles deployed to help search for missing fisherman

Navy and Garda divers as well as remote underwater vehicles have been dispatched to assist the search operation for a fisherman missing since a trawler sank off the Wexford coast over the weekend.

William Whelan (41) has still not been found while fellow fisherman Joseph Sinnott (65) died after their Alize vessel got into difficulty six miles south of Hook Head.

A multi-agency operation has been ongoing since Saturday night involving the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, Gardai, the Naval Service and local fishermen.

Late last night Gardai formally requested the assistance of a Naval Service dive team to help with the search.

Joseph Sinnott

Navy divers are expected on scene at around 3pm this afternoon along with a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) which will be deployed underwater in an effort to locate the wreckage.

The Naval team will also have side-scan sonar, used to create an image of the seabed. The operation will be conducted from the LÉ Samuel Beckett, which replaced the LÉ Ciara this morning and will act as on-scene coordinator.

A team of Garda divers have also been sent to the scene to assist.

It’s understood the area where search teams believe the sunken vessel is located is very deep and the operation is expected to take a number of days.

Unfavourable weather conditions and sea swells may also restrict the work navy divers can carry out today, but Naval crews are expected to begin some work between the time they arrive and nightfall.

A formal investigation into the tragedy has also been launched in an effort to establish what led to the trawler getting into difficulty before sinking.

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board (MCIB), an independent body, confirmed that it was carrying out an investigation in relation to the fatal incident.

A spokesperson added that the MCIB could not comment any further due to the ongoing inquiry.

Unfavourable weather conditions delayed the search for William Whelan yesterday morning but rescue teams eventually managed to deploy at 9am.

Two RNLI lifeboats, from Dunmore East and Kilmore Quay, were dispatched along with Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117.

The Taoiseach was among those to pay tribute to the work of the Search and Rescue (SAR) teams who have been working tirelessly in an effort to locate William Whelan.

Leo Varadkar said he spoke to the director of the Irish Coast Guard, Eugene Clonan, to thank staff and volunteers for their ongoing efforts.

"As a former Minister for Transport, I am very conscious of the brave service provided by the Coast Guard's staff and volunteers right around our coastline," the Taoiseach said.

The funeral of Joseph Sinnott will take place at St Mary's Church, Kilmore, tomorrow morning followed by his burial in the New Cemetery Kilmore.

Over the last number of days neighbours and friends gathered at the house he shared with his wife Mary to comfort her and the Sinnott family on their loss.

"We really don't know what happened. It's too early to tell. The first we knew was around 11pm after the signal from the boat was received by the Coast Guard in Dublin who then in turn contacted the owner," Mr Sinnott's son, Michael, previously said.

"It's hard to believe. He was so many years at sea, and the man who was with him too, so whatever happened wasn't down to a lack of experience."

"He was a hard worker. They were scallop fishing, which would have been a 24-hour trip with a two-man crew.

"The boat was in good condition."

The family of William Whelan are also being comforted by friends and relatives as the search for their loved one continues.

Mr Sinnott and Mr Whelan were fishing for scallops off the Wexford coast when the Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) from their vessel alerted emergency services that they were in distress.

A garda at Hook Head, Co Wexford, as searches continue for the missing fisherman. Picture: Mark Condren

Online Editors