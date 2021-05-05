Conor O'Dowd, CEO & Maurice O'Gorman, Chairperson of Galway Harbour Company pictured at the launch of the Galway Harbour Development project. Photo Martina Regan.

A plan to develop Galway Harbour has been launched which would provide around 5.5 acres of new public spaces for the city.

The Galway Harbour Project, led by the Galway Harbour Company would look at progressing 17 acres of land and repurposing the Inner Dock basin for marine recreation.

The Plan also discussed the need for a sustainable mixed-use urban quarter, the development of a cultural space on the Centre Pier site, and a realignment of the city to the sea.

CEO of the Galway Harbour Company, Conor O’Dowd, said he wishes to develop the area to be a “distinctive, vibrant, sustainable” neighbourhood.

“Our vision is aligned with the proposed development of our key regional cities as set out in Project Ireland 2040 - The National Planning Framework and we believe the Galway Harbour Project offers a once in a generation opportunity to reimagine Galway and the West of Ireland,” he said.

Mayor of Galway Councillor Mike Cubbard also welcomed the proposed plan, saying he encourages all Galwegians to engage in the public consultation process.

“The vision outlined for the Inner Dock lands will provide breathing space for our city by opening up the harbour as a public realm event space, by extending the city centre to Galway Harbour, and by creating green/blue links that connect up pedestrian and cycle routes along the river and waterfront,” he said.

“It is an exciting opportunity for the people of Galway and will provide an attractive destination for investment, job creation and sustainable living.”

Proposed public amenities include the development of cross-city walking and cycle routes, multi-purpose cultural and event spaces, recreational water sport facilities and a permeable city street network that “encourages natural orientation and wayfinding” along the waterfront.

The Port’s planning application for a new, deep water port is at an advanced stage. According to the Galway Harbour Project, the proposed port development project will also enable the installation and service of the offshore wind resource off the west coast.

A six-week non-statutory public consultation can be accessed at www.galway-harbour.com.

