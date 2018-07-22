Disruption at Cork Airport as private jet bursts wheel

MINOR disruption was caused at Cork Airport when the nose wheel of an executive jet burst moments before the plane was due to take off this afternoon.

MINOR disruption was caused at Cork Airport when the nose wheel of an executive jet burst moments before the plane was due to take off this afternoon.

The incident at 4pm resulted in flight operations on the airport's main runway being disrupted for a time until a crane could be brought to remove the stricken aircraft from Runway 16 pending repairs.

A number of flights were delayed while the recovery operation was underway.

Cork Airport, in a social media posting to intending passengers, apologised for the delays.

They said every effort was being made to clear the runway and resume normal operations.

No one was injured in the incident.

The twin engine executive jet will be removed to a service area where it will be inspected by aviation engineers.

It is unclear if the aircraft suffered any damage to its nose landing gear when the tyre failed.

Online Editors