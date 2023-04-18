| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

‘Disrespectful’ RNLI must pay ex-Army captain €30,000 after he was let go and told UK manager would take over role

The RNLI has 46 lifeboat stations on the island of Ireland. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

The RNLI has 46 lifeboat stations on the island of Ireland. Photo: Getty

The RNLI has 46 lifeboat stations on the island of Ireland. Photo: Getty

The RNLI has 46 lifeboat stations on the island of Ireland. Photo: Getty

Stephen Bourke

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) was “unfair and disrespectful” to a former Irish Army captain who was made redundant and told a UK manager would be appointed to the job he had been doing.

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) adjudicating officer found it “extraordinary” that the RNLI thought a head office policy and fundraising officer was a better fit for the “frontline operational role” as head of region for Ireland, replacing Seán Dillon’s role.

Most Watched

Privacy