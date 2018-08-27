A disqualified driver was ten times over the drink-driving limit when they caused a collision this morning, a garda spokesperson has said.

Disqualified driver who was ten times over drink-driving limit when they caused collision avoids jail - gardai

Gardai said that the motorist was brought to court following the incident, which happened in Co Kildare.

They said in a statement on Twitter: "Naas Roads Policing Unit arrest disqualified driver for drunk driving at Carbury, ten times over the limit and caused collision.

"Brought straight to court.

"Fined and now disqualified for six years."

