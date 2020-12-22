‘Dismay and astonishment’ – Stormont votes against GB travel ban but urges against 'non-essential' journeys

Stormont ministers are to issue guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and both Great Britain and the Irish Republic after a bid for an outright ban on GB travel was voted down.

Executive ministers convened an emergency late night meeting amid a row over whether a Great Britain travel ban should be introduced.

The meeting was convened at short notice on Monday in response to a paper health minister Robin Swann had circulated to ministerial colleagues ahead of a scheduled meeting on Tuesday.

It is understood Mr Swann has recommended issuing guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, in response to the new variant of Covid-19.

The minister has also advised that anyone arriving into the region self-isolate for 10 days.

A Sinn Fein motion for a travel ban was defeated.

After the meeting, Mr Swann tweeted: "Pleased that Exec has agreed my paper tonight, including immediate guidance against all but essential travel between NI and GB/RoI, with all new arrivals here asked to self-isolate for 10 days.

"More work needed on option of legal travel ban, both legally and logistically - vital supplies to NI and essential travel need to be protected."

Mr Swann is also understood to have called for further preparatory work to examine legal issues around the introduction of a formal travel ban.

He drew up the paper following consultation with Northern Ireland’s attorney general on the issue of travel restrictions.

It is understood Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy has now written to Mr Swann expressing “dismay and astonishment” that he is not moving immediately to instigate a ban on travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Murphy called on Mr Swann to reconsider the position he has set out in his paper.

Ministers have debated the possibility of amending the 1967 Public Health Act to introduce short-term travel restrictions.

While Sinn Fein supports the move, the DUP insists that UK internal travel is already prohibited from Tier 4 areas in England, so there is no need for added Stormont legislation to enforce that.

Earlier, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster warned of serious ramifications if a travel ban was introduced.

Mrs Foster said the new strain of coronavirus has probably already arrived and warned that supply chains could be endangered by restricting travel.

“It is a very simplistic thing to say, ‘let’s close Northern Ireland off’,” she said.

“That has ramifications and as First Minister I have to take all those into account as well.

“I have always tried to be proportionate and balanced in everything that I have done through this crisis, and I am going to continue to do that.”

The Department of Health reported that a further seven coronavirus-related deaths occurred in Northern Ireland, while 555 new positive test results were confirmed.

The death toll now stands at 1,203, and the total number of cases has reached 62,497.

There are 446 confirmed inpatients with Covid-19, 30 of them in intensive care.

The DUP and Sinn Fein remain divided on how to stem the spread of the new variant of the virus.

Chair of Stormont’s Health Committee and Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said the Health Minister needs to stop “prevaricating” and put travel restrictions in place.

“Our health service is already under intense pressure and if the Health Minister does not bring forward credible proposals on travel restrictions there is a serious risk that it could be overwhelmed by this new strain,” said Mr Gildernew.

Mr Swann described the developments as an “exceptionally sensitive time” and that the Executive is taking a “balanced and precautionary” approach, but the new strain was a cause of serious concern.

Last night the Irish Government announced consular flights are being arranged for citizens stranded in Britain following the ban on flights into Ireland from the UK.

In response to the new variant in the south east of England, more than 40 countries have now closed their borders to the UK.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference yesterday, after talks with the Cobra emergency committee to prevent the UK being cut off from Europe, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said discussions were taking place to “unblock the flow of trade as fast as possible”. Elsewhere, the Irish Republic is grappling with a third wave of the virus, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Online Editors