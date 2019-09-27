'Disgusting' - Leo Varadkar condemns online abuse after mixed-race family are attacked online

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has condemned "disgusting" online abuse in the wake of social media attacks on a mixed-race couple.

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has condemned "disgusting" online abuse in the wake of social media attacks on a mixed-race couple.

He said the government has done some work on hate-crime legislation, but warned "it's a difficult one to get right".

Mr Varadkar made the remarks after being asked about Fiona Ryan and Jonathan Mathis, a Co Meath couple who suffered online abuse after featuring in an advertising campaign for supermarket chain Lidl along with their 22-month old child.

READ MORE: 'I was actually shaking' - Woman in Lidl ad campaign speaks out on online racial abuse

Fiona Ryan and her partner Jon Mathis appeared in an ad for the supermarket chain earlier this month along with their 22-month-old son Jonah

The Irish Times reported that they are considering leaving Ireland as a result.

Ms Ryan reported the abuse to the guards a day after discovering the tweets. However, she was told it was a "civil matter" and that "they couldn't do anything about it.

"I had to go through all the tweets myself and screen shot the ones that were, for want of a better word, racist," she said

"When I read through them all I was pretty shook. I kind of feared for my safety, and my son's safety, straight away. It was pretty harrowing to have to read through all that. I don't think anyone should be subjected to that kind of online abuse," she told Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio 1.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Los Angeles, where he is on a trade mission to promote the Irish film and TV industry.

He said: "I think any online abuse, particularly abuse that is sexist or racially motivated, is disgusting and I condemn it unreservedly."

The Taoiseach said: "I think it only reflects a very small minority of people in the country.

"Unfortunately, people go online to say and do things that they wouldn't say in public."

On hate crime legislation he said: "That's an area that we've done some work on and it's always a difficult one to get right.

"You never want to be in a position where you're stifling free speech, and one person's hate speeches is another person's free speech."

Justice Minister for the Republic of Ireland Charlie Flanagan (Brian Lawless/PA)

READ MORE: 'I'm afraid now. I believe it could happen here' - do white supremacists pose a threat in Ireland?

He said there is work being done on it by the Attorney General and the Department of Justice.

But he added: "It's kind of the thing you have to get right, and it's very hard to define what is hate speech.

"If it's incitement to violence, it's very clear.

"But beyond that, it's less clear."

It was put to him that Fianna Fáil have a Bill that they believe could tackle the issue.

Mr Varadkar said he hasn't seen it personally, but he's sure Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and the Attorney General Séamus Woulfe will examine it.

He was challenged to give a commitment that a long-promised Online Safety Commissioner will be in place before the next general election, which is expected to take place before summer 2020.

READ MORE: 'The law is not on our side' - African man living in Ireland speaks about the racist abuse he has faced here

Mr Varadkar said: "The timing isn't necessarily under our control, of course, but that legislation to have an online safety Commissioner is now very far advanced."

"We'd expect to be able to publish the bill by the end of the year and have it through the Houses of the Oireachtas.

"But that's not a timeline we control because we don't have the majority, obviously, in either the Dáil or the Seanad."

He said the legislation would "require platforms to have very clear codes of conduct and also will enable the online safety Commissioner to order platforms to take content down if it's deemed to be harmful".

READ MORE: Jail terms given to small number of people who commit hate crimes, says report

Online Editors