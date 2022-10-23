Disgraced former Det Garda John ‘Spud’ Murphy gave character reference for Irish criminal in Australia

Disgraced former garda superintendent John ‘Spud’ Murphy came to the aid of a Dubliner who fled to Australia while under investigation for a €50,000 drugs seizure.

Murphy interceded on the man’s behalf when he was in custody in Australia, seeking bail while awaiting extradition to Ireland, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

The garda’s intervention on the man’s behalf came as garda colleagues seeking his extradition had opposed the man’s bail. Murphy’s involvement was then brought to the attention of garda headquarters.

The former superintendent was himself jailed on drugs charges earlier this month, in an unconnected twist of fate. He was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for possession of cannabis worth €230k he had stashed at his home in Clontarf.

Robert Burke, then in his early 20s and also from Clontarf, fled to Australia a month after he was interviewed by gardaí about the seizure of cannabis worth €50,000 in south Dublin. The Director of Public Prosecutions recommended that he be charged with the offence, but six years elapsed before was brought back to face charges.

Burke was arrested in Australia in 2010 and was held in custody pending his extradition. Murphy’s intervention emerged during Burke’s attempts to get bail. Murphy provided Burke with a document effectively attesting to the man’s character and to threats he faced if he returned to Ireland, according to a source.

Murphy’s intervention was brought to the attention of garda headquarters in 2010, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice — shortly before the superintendent’s unexpected retirement from the force in May of that year.

The whole thing was “an embarrassment”, the source said. However, Murphy retired before disciplinary proceedings were instigated.

Burke was denied bail and was eventually extradited to Ireland in 2011, where he was later convicted of drugs offences.

The incident is said to be one of several concerns raised about Murphy, who is one of the highest-ranking former officers to be convicted of criminality.​

Murphy’s intervention in a criminal case was one of several missteps in a career in which he had a reputation as a “loose cannon”.

The son of a former chief superintendent who headed up the Central Detective Unit investigating serious crime, Murphy became a detective himself and served in Raheny, Terenure and the Bridewell as superintendent.

Sources said he ran informants off the books and was suspected of sharing internal garda information with criminal touts. During his retirement he was involved in several unsuccessful investments, including €300,000 in taxi plates just before taxis were deregulated in 2010 and a number of property deals. During his sentencing hearing this month the court heard he had racked up debts of €855,000.

After the Hutch/Kinahan feud kicked off in 2016, Murphy was suspected of leaking information to the Hutch gang.

Suspicions hardened when highly confidential news that a European Arrest Warrant had been issued for Gerry Hutch got out. Gardaí launched an internal investigation, focusing on information accessed on the Pulse system. Murphy came into the frame through phone traffic.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation raided Murphy’s home last year with a warrant to search the property for phones and documents. Detectives were not expecting to discover a massive cannabis haul. Bags of cannabis were stashed in bags in a wardrobe of the master bedroom upstairs and concealed in a coal bunker at the back of the house. More were stored in his car.

Detectives later recovered CCTV footage from an industrial estate in Co Meath, showing Murphy collecting the bags of cannabis and putting them into his car.

Murphy pleaded guilty early in the court proceedings and decided to await his fate in prison rather than apply for bail. He remains under investigation on suspicion of leaking confidential information to the Hutch gang, and further charges may follow.

At Murphy’s sentencing earlier this month, Judge Martin Nolan said it was hard to know what position Murphy held in the criminal enterprise but it seemed he was holding drugs for someone else for financial reward.

Murphy’s defence counsel described a man with huge debts, a functioning alcoholic, with clouded judgment.

Adding that, he remortgaged his home. He has a loan of €700,000, a credit union loan of €14,000 and credit card debts of €12,000.

Murphy will continue to draw his superintendent’s pension (around €40,000 a year) while he is in prison, as there is no legal provision to forfeit it.