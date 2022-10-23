| 12.7°C Dublin

Disgraced former Det Garda John ‘Spud’ Murphy gave character reference for Irish criminal in Australia

John Murphy gave reference for man who gardaí were seeking to extradite 

Maeve Sheehan

Disgraced former garda superintendent John ‘Spud’ Murphy came to the aid of a Dubliner who fled to Australia while under investigation for a €50,000 drugs seizure.

Murphy interceded on the man’s behalf when he was in custody in Australia, seeking bail while awaiting extradition to Ireland, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

