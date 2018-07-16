Discount retailer selling 'Lolli-Pope' to commemorate Pope Francis' visit to Ireland

A lollipop bearing the face of Pope Francis to commemorate his upcoming visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families is now on sale.

A lollipop bearing the face of Pope Francis to commemorate his upcoming visit to Ireland for the World Meeting of Families is now on sale.

Discount retailer Dealz announced details surrounding the sale of "Pope-themed paraphenalia" in a press release this morning.

The Lolli-Pope by Dealz

"Pope supporters rejoice, Dealz is the number one stop for your Pope themed paraphernalia ahead of Pope Francis’ first visit to Ireland this August," the release stated.

"Celebrate the Pope’s visit by proudly displaying Vatican flag bunting at home or even by satisfying those sweet cravings with a tasty Pope lollipop (The Lollipope!), for just €1.50. It’s sure to be a visit to remember so Pope on down to your local Dealz now!"

Bunting and flags, bearing the Vatican insignia, will be selling for €7 and €5 respectively.

When contacted by independent.ie, a spokesperson confirmed the press release was not a prank, and the items were now on sale at Dealz outlets throughout the country.

When asked if any proceeds raised from the sale of these items would go to good causes, they confirmed that would not be the case.

It is not clear if Dealz require permission from Pope Francis to use his face on a lollipop, or for Vatican insignia to be used on their bunting and flags. The spokesperson said they did not know if permission was sought or required by Dealz.

A spokesperson for the World Meeting of Families was not available for comment.

Pope Francis will be visiting Ireland as part of the World Meeting on Families on August 25th and 26th, visiting Knock Shrine and the Phoenix Park.

Read more here:

Half-a-million make Pope in the Park a sell-out

No room for VIPs when Pope meets the homeless

Pope Francis confirms visit to Panama for World Youth Day

Tenor, flautist and Irish dancers lined up to entertain Pope

Women's event at World Meeting of Families just a 'stunt', claim campaigners

Online Editors