Direct flights to Tel Aviv in Israel will soon take off from Dublin

The first direct flight route between Israel and Ireland is set for take-off next summer.

Israel's leading airline El Al has confirmed that the route from the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to Dublin will include three weekly flights.

The new route will begin from May 2020.

El Al's Vice President of Marketing Miki Strassburger said: "Dublin is an activity base for hi-tech companies, while Dusseldorf regularly hosts a huge range of international conferences and fairs."

"The new routes will increase business ties and tourist arrivals to Israel, and strengthen political ties between Israel and the two countries."

A spokesperson from Dublin Airport said that it “welcomes the announcement” of a new route to Tel Aviv.

“But a number of approvals are still required before the service can begin operations next year,” he said.

Asked if Dublin Airport will put in place additional security measures, the spokesperson added: “We never comment on security matters.”

Online Editors