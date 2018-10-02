An open letter from a young boy to Magheracloone GAA has gone viral. The seven-year-old wants to organise a fundraising match to help the sinkhole-stricken club rebuild.

'Did you hear about Magheracloone GAA pitch?' - Boy (7) pens endearing letter in support of club damaged by sinkhole

Magheracloone GAA has been closed since a sinkhole opened up near the grounds in Co Monaghan.

The grounds of the GAA pitches were damaged as a result, and one young boy came up with a fundraising idea to help them rebuild.

The letter reads: "Dear Ratoath GAA Club, I play for the Ratoath Under 7s.

"Did you hear about Magheracloone GAA pitch?

"Can Ratoath Under 7s play their Under 7s in a charity match? I think it would help get money for their new club.

"Ratoath are going to be Meath VS Magheracloone will be Monaghan. Let me know."

A spokesperson for Magheracloone GAA club said the response has been "great" and that talks have begun to put the boy's plans into action.

"We have had a great response from the wee boys letter and both clubs have been in contact with each other. The match will be in the next couple of weeks," a spokesperson told Independent.ie.

A representative for Beko, one of FC Barcelona's sponsors, also pledged to donate €250 to the game on Twitter.

Last week, the grounds of the GAA were closed while an investigation was undertaken by mining company Gyproc, who run a Gypsum mining operation, and Monaghan County Council.

Francis Jones, chairman of Magheracloone GAA Club previously told Independent.ie that although they hadn't received the official result of the report, they know they "will be off the site for good."

"There is too much damage done," he told Independent.ie.

"There are still geologists in there doing reports on what caused it and how extensive the damage is, so it will be a few days before we get any clarity but will be off the site for good."

A GoFundMe page set up to "ensure the club survives" has surpassed its €5,000 goal by almost €3,000.

More information on fundraising for Magheracloone GAA can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/magheracloone-gaa-pitch-fund

Online Editors