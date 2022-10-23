Did paedophile pirate DJ Eamonn Cooke throw search for missing schoolboy Philip Cairns off track?

Eamonn Cooke was close to death, a convicted paedophile, a lifetime of secrets to take to his grave, facing detectives looking for answers about a missing child.

He was under the care of nurses at St Francis Hospice in Raheny, Dublin, where he was terminally ill with lung cancer.

This was where he ended his 10-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting two young girls, among scores of children he is believed to have abused at his pirate radio station, Radio Dublin, or at his home.

Cooke was medicated, his voice barely audible. Nursing staff asked gardaí to frame their questions so Cooke could answer with a “yes” or “no”. Sometimes his answers went further.

Had he met Philip Cairns?

“I did know Philip Cairns,” he said.

So began the short and stilted interview on May 21, 2016 in which the dying 79-year-old admitted knowing the 13-year-old schoolboy who disappeared without trace in 1986 in one of the most haunting of Ireland’s missing person cases. Was this the breakthrough detectives had been looking for?

Asked if Philip had been at his house at Heatherview Avenue in Tallaght, Cooke acknowledged he had.

“He was in my radio station,” he told them at one point.

Had Philip been to the radio station in the company of another child, a girl they named?

Cooke indicated that he had.

Had there been any incidents at the radio station?

No, he said. They asked about Philip’s schoolbag.

“The guards found it,” he said.

At another point he said: “I remember seeing the schoolbag in my car.”

Did he put Philip’s schoolbag in the laneway? No. Had he asked anyone else to put it in the laneway? No.

Cooke tired and the interview concluded.

The detectives returned to the hospice the next day.

This time they told Cooke that a woman had made a statement implicating him in Philip’s disappearance at the former DJ’s radio station in Inchicore. Then they put more questions to him.

Cooke again answered yes, he knew the boy. Yes, Philip had been in his house and, yes, he had been at the radio station, according to sources.

Asked if he might have driven him home, Cooke indicated he might have because he drove lots of children home, the sources said.

Asked again about the woman now accusing him — who gardaí had named in their interview the previous day — he indicated she and Philip had not been in the radio station together.

Was the boy’s schoolbag in his car? No, he said, contradicting what he had said the previous day. The interview concluded.

​Before they left, the detectives gave it one last shot, appealing to Cooke to tell them what he knew about Philip Cairns’s disappearance.

Cooke offered nothing more, and gardaí had no further opportunity to speak to him.

He died on June 4, 2016, taking to his grave whatever information he may have had about the missing boy.

Cooke’s words, published for the first time today, were few, but on the face of it compelling.

They show why after three decades of false leads and dead ends, gardaí poured resources into a wide-scale investigation to link the abuser known as Captain Cooke to the schoolboy’s unsolved disappearance.

Despite his admission that he knew Philip, the breakthrough ran into the sand, another frustrating dead end in a case that has been littered with false leads from well-meaning members of the public and social media speculation.

Cooke was a former television repair man who founded Radio Dublin. He had convictions for shooting, arson, malicious damage and contempt of court and had been abusing children since at least the 1970s with a certain impunity.

One of his victims found herself the victim of an arson attack when she threatened to out him, and staff at the station staged a walkout at one point.

He was finally jailed in 2007 for sexually abusing two young girls.

In the mid-80s, Cooke was living in Tallaght, not far from where Philip lived in Rathfarnham.

The schoolboy disappeared 36 years ago today, on October 23, 1986. He was a first-year student at Colaiste Eanna in Rathfarnham.

He went home for lunch, then left at 1.30pm for the 15-minute walk back to school. He never arrived.

Philip disappeared leaving no trace, but one week later, detectives spoke to local schoolchildren. That same evening, two teenage girls found his bag in a lane near his home — an area that had already been searched.

Over the decades, Philip’s disappearance spawned a torrent of conspiracy theories and false leads.

One person claimed to have overheard a man in a pub say Philip was buried in the garden of a local sex offender. Another resurrected claims that Philip was buried in a different back garden, in a property owned by a different man.

In 2011, a woman began informally talking to a detective about her abuse at the hands of Cooke and about the boy she said she saw him attack one day in the radio station.

In May 2016, she was ready to make a formal statement. She was by then in her late 30s. She grew up in Tallaght, close to Cooke’s house on Heatherview Avenue and was lured into his web.

The woman claimed the paedophile picked her up one day from school in a car she remembered as wine coloured. He took her to the radio station in Inchicore, stopping on the way to pick up a boy.

The boy approached the car and greeted Cooke, who urged him to get in and come to the radio station too. According to the woman’s account, the boy declined because he had to get back to school. Cooke assured him it would only take a few minutes.

At the radio station, she claimed she saw Cooke push the boy and strike him on the head. The girl passed out. She did not see the boy again and didn’t know his name.

She recalled being back in Cooke’s car. He had stopped and spoken with two girls outside a school and asked her to hand them out the bag belonging to the boy.

The girls got into the car and started looking through the bag. Cooke dropped them at a laneway and told them to leave the bag there.

The woman’s account was compelling enough for gardaí to act immediately.

​Aware that Cooke was in a hospice, they wasted no time in interviewing him. Although he was terminally ill, medicated and nearing the end of his life, his limited admissions were deemed to warrant a full investigation. A team of detectives were assigned to the case and a dedicated incident room set up at Rathfarnham.

Philip’s schoolbag was recovered from the archives and sent for DNA profiling. Gardaí issued an appeal for the two schoolgirls who had allegedly placed the bag in the laneway, or for anyone else with information. Nobody has ever come forward.

The forensic results came back in August of 2016 but proved fruitless. The low levels of DNA found on the bag were insufficient to test.

There were other leads. Cooke had left behind a rented storage unit full of his possessions and another 19 boxes of diaries, legal records and other belongings in Arbour Hill Prison.

A parallel team of investigators, based at Crumlin garda station, was assigned to look through every scrap of paper and audio and video footage in a search for clues that would link Cooke to Philip.

Among the reams of records were scrapbooks of newspaper articles, including one from the Evening Herald from the 1990s reporting an appeal for information about Philip.

Ultimately, the article did not amount to evidence of anything — Cooke hoarded lots of articles in his scrapbooks. By the end, gardaí found nothing of evidential value in the voluminous boxes of belongings.

Crucially, inconsistencies began to emerge in the woman’s statement, undermining not just her account but also casting doubt on Cooke’s supposed admissions.

The woman described first meeting Cooke in 1986 and playing at his home on Heatherview Avenue in Tallaght.

Gardaí discovered Cooke had not moved into Heatherview Avenue until 1987. The events as the woman described could not have happened, as Philip had already been missing for a year. And Cooke’s claim that Philip was in his house at Heatherview Avenue could not have been true.

The woman stood by her account, but her dates simply did not add up. With no more witnesses coming forward, detectives were unable to corroborate her account of what she claimed to have seen in Cooke’s radio studio as a nine-year-old child.

Detectives were unable to advance the dying man’s supposed acknowledgement that at least some of what the woman said was true, that he knew Philip, that the boy was at his radio station and may have been in his house.

Apart from the woman’s flawed statement, and Cooke’s flawed admission, gardaí could find no evidence that Cooke had ever met Philip.

A report on the case for garda management in 2017 concluded there was no evidence to substantiate any link between Philip and Cooke. That chapter is closed.

Gardai investigating the disappearance are following other lines of inquiry, but Cooke remains a person of interest, sources say.

On the anniversary of Philip’s disappearance, gardaí asked anyone with information to come forward, in particular those with knowledge of his schoolbag. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.