'Devoted' grandfather dies a month after priest's car collided with crowd at funeral

Warm tributes have been paid to a “devoted” father and grandfather who has died a month after a collision at a funeral.

Christopher ‘Buddy’ Phillips (78) passed away at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday.

Mr Phillips, from Walkinstown, but originally from Tallaght, had been severely injured after a car collided with mourners set to attend a funeral at the Immaculate Conception Church, in Clondalkin, on June 25.

He was hurt, along with several other mourners, when a Toyota car collided with people on the church grounds. The car was being driven by retired priest Fr Denis Foley (89), who is understood to have lost control before the impact.

A Garda investigation was ongoing last night and officers said they were continuing an appeal for witnesses.

Mr Phillips’s family posted a death notice which said the pensioner had passed away “peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the kind care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital”.

The grandfather of nine leaves behind his wife Jennie and the couple’s grown-up children Patrick, Richard, Anna and Edward.

The death notice described him as a “devoted dad” and said that he would be “sadly missed by his wife”.

Fr Tom Clowe, from St Agnes Church, Crumlin – where Mr Phillips’s funeral will be held – said: “Parishioners had prayed for Mr Phillips every day. The Phillips family are very much in all our prayers and we are very sorry at this sad loss.

“This is such a terrible and tragic situation and the parish are very upset. Everyone prayed for his recovery so people are understandably shocked at this loss. Mr Phillips’s wife Jennie, all of his family, all his friends, are in our thoughts and my heart goes out to them, it’s just a dreadful loss.

“Sadly, this is one of the most tragic losses I can remember. He was a helpful, good man and he’d looked after his wife, I believe.”

Mr Phillips’s funeral will take place at St Agnes Church, Crumlin village, on Saturday at 10am.

