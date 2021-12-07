Developer gets go-ahead for demolition of Kiely’s pub to build co-living scheme

Kiely's will be demolished to make way for a co-living accommodation scheme

An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead for the demolition of the well-known Kiely’s pub in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, to make way for a six-storey shared co-living accommodation scheme.

The appeals board has granted planning permission for the construction of the scaled down 85-unit shared co-living accommodation scheme by Shane Whelan’s Domhnach Ltd today despite strong local opposition to the plan.

In total, 10 separate appeals were lodged on behalf of third party objectors against the Dublin City Council decision giving the project the green light last January.

The council granted planning for the scheme despite around 115 objections being lodged. Those to object included Labour TD Ivana Bacik and Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews.

The landmark pub has long been associated with author Paul Howard's fictional character Ross O’Carroll Kelly.

The scheme followed Westridge acquiring the property for over €5m in 2019.

Those to lodge appeals included the Herbert Park Residents’ Association, the Donnybrook Residents’ Association, Jeff Martin, the Hanley O’Reilly Partnership, Jim Coady, John and Mary Maher, Marie Kelly and others, Louise Supple and others and Rosemary Cullen Owens and others.

In her objection against the scheme, Ms Cullen Owens remarked that “the ghosts of many former Kiely’s patrons - not least its rugby regulars - will turn in their graves” over what is proposed.

Domhnach originally proposed 100 shared accommodation units and the planning permission by the appeals board gives the go-ahead for 85 units and a cafe/restaurant at ground floor level.

The 85 units includes the omission of five units in order to set back the scheme from the adjoining residential property at 1 Pembroke Road.

The board granted planning permission after finding that the scheme would constitute an acceptable residential density in the village centre location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

The decision brings to an end a 15-month long planning battle over the proposal and the Board inspector in the case, Colin McBride, recommended that planning permission be granted.

Mr McBride stated that he was satisfied that the location is suitable for a shared accommodation development and doesn’t believe there “is an oversupply of this type of accommodation”.

He said the shared accommodation format “will provide for diversity in unit type and tenure in this area”.

“In my view, this type of accommodation should not be viewed as being provided to the detriment of family housing provision or social housing. This type of accommodation is recognised as fulfilling a distinct housing need under planning policy”, he said.

He stated that the applicant has “suitably demonstrated that there is need for this type of housing in the area, which is in close proximity to employment opportunities”.

Mr McBride also stated that “the provision of this format of accommodation, will provide additional accommodation and will free up other rental accommodation for the wider housing market”.

Domhneach appealed against a condition that each of the shared accommodation units have a minimum width of 3m which would have further reduced the number of units in the scheme.

In response, Mr McBride said he found the width and dimension and layout of the individual bedroom units proposed by Domhnach as “satisfactory and compliant with the relevant standards with no alteration required”.

He said “the proposed development as approved would give rise to a satisfactory level of residential amenity for future occupants”.

In response to concerns over the visual impact of the scheme, Mr McBride stated that the overall visual impact of the proposal “can adequately be absorbed by the existing urban character of the area”.



