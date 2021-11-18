Detectives seize almost €2m worth of cannabis

Detectives seized almost €2 million worth of cannabis following a controlled drugs delivery in Meath yesterday.

The multi-agency operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation targeting a significant organised crime gang based in the county.

Over 97kg of Cannabis Herb with an estimated street value of €1.94 million was recovered after the search of a business premises in the Rathfeigh area.

Sources said this search followed a controlled drugs delivery to the property during an intelligence led operation.

The investigation is being led by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) who are being assisted by the Meath Divisional Drugs Unit and Revenue Customs Service.

Two men were also arrested and are currently being held under drug trafficking legislation.

The men, aged 59 and 61, are from the Meath area but it’s understood they were not previously known to gardaí for involvement in serious crime

They are being quizzed at Ashbourne garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The pair can be held for a period of up to seven days before they must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

A Garda spokesman said that the operation was “part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operation in the Meath area”.

It is the second multi-million drug seizure made in the country in the past week.

Last Thursday, gardaí in Wexford, assisted by Revenue, recovered almost €3 million worth of suspected cocaine which was hidden in a consignment of thousands of fish boxes at Rosslare Europort.

Revenue officers had earlier become suspicious when they searched an unaccompanied freight trailer which had arrived into the port from Dunkirk late last night and they scanned it and discovered the drugs.

During a garda surveillance operation a man who is well known to local officers for involvement in organised crime, arrived at the scene.

The suspect was arrested when he arrived in a truck tractor unit to allegedly collect the trailer.

Earlier this week four other men were arrested as part of the major investigation including a port employee suspected of being an “inside man” for the drugs network.

All have since been released without charge and separate investigations into the Wexford and Meath drug seizures are ongoing.