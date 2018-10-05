Detectives raid garda station in probe into alleged links between garda and criminal gang

Detectives have carried out searches of a garda station as part of an investigation into alleged links between a garda and a criminal gang.

Last night, members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) raided a garda station in Limerick as part of an ongoing inquiry into a serving member.

The garda’s home has also been raided in follow-up searches this morning. Some 16 residential properties were subjected to searches earlier today.

A senior source told Independent.ie that the long-running investigation is focused on a garda falsifying documents for a Limerick crime gang operating in the county.

The garda at the centre of the probe has not been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

“A garda is alleged to have been falsifying documents on behalf of members of a crime group in the area.

“No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is still ongoing,” the source said.

Detectives from the NBCI are generally requested to assist local Gardai with high-profile murder and organized crime investigations, but also investigate internal garda criminality and corruption.

A garda spokesperson said arrests have not been made.

"Officers from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, conducting an investigation into the use of bogus insurance certificates, have completed a number of searches in the Limerick area last night and today.

"A search was conducted in a Limerick Garda station and in another 16 residential properties.

"Documentation, phones, personal and two vehicles have been seized.

"Nobody has been arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing."

The spokesperson would not comment on whether the investigation involved a garda.

