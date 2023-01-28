| 6.1°C Dublin

Despite the hope of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, politics in the North is more deeply divided than ever

Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, US Senator George Mitchell and UK Prime Minister Tony Blair after they signed the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998. Photo: Dan Chung/PA Expand

Suzanne Breen

Just a third of unionists backing the Good Friday Agreement isn’t a statistic that will warm the cockles of the hearts of those in high places planning elaborate celebrations to mark its 25th anniversary.

Rather, it’s something they will want to skim over. If another referendum was held today, yes would still win, and win well. The count wouldn’t be on a knife edge.

