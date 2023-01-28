Despite the hope of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, politics in the North is more deeply divided than ever

Just a third of unionists backing the Good Friday Agreement isn’t a statistic that will warm the cockles of the hearts of those in high places planning elaborate celebrations to mark its 25th anniversary.

Rather, it’s something they will want to skim over. If another referendum was held today, yes would still win, and win well. The count wouldn’t be on a knife edge.

On 64pc, a huge proportion of people still believe in the peace deal, but that’s not the sole point. Securing majority support in both communities was always regarded by London and Dublin as essential in giving the accord legitimacy.

It was a much harder sell on one side of the divide than on the other. The SDLP and Sinn Féin - followed by around 90pc of nationalist voters – embraced the agreement.

While dissident republicans and some radical socialists were against it, opposition remained very much a minority sport.

In the final episode of Derry Girls, the show’s characters are seen in the polling booth in the May 1998 referendum. Every single one votes yes.

It is of course an accurate reflection for a sitcom centred on Our Lady Immaculate College, but there was by no means endorsement of the agreement across the board in Northern Ireland.

UUP leader David Trimble supported it as did the party officially, but there were deep internal divisions with a significant rump - including a majority of its MPs — against it.

The DUP and Bob McCartney’s UK Unionist Party were staunch opponents.

It was the small, working-class loyalist parties - the PUP and the UDP - which joined the middle-class UUP in calling for a yes vote.

The British Government held very real fears throughout the referendum campaign that only a minority of unionists would back the agreement.

It breathed a massive sigh of relief at the thumping 71pc yes vote which indicated majority backing in both communities.

Estimates put the unionist yes vote at 52-57pc. That just 35pc today support the deal is on some levels perplexing given that the arguments which drove unionist opposition 25 years ago seem no longer largely relevant.

The release of paramilitary prisoners and the establishment of a commission into the future of the RUC are not contemporary issues which drive debate.

IRA decommissioning - albeit belatedly - did happen. Even if some doubt that the Provisionals have gone away in every sense of the word, they most certainly no longer pose a violent threat to the state.

The Northern Ireland Protocol features strongly in current unionist opposition to the peace deal. The fact that the agreement was successfully employed as a reason to avoid a land border on the island of Ireland, but not an Irish Sea border, has rekindled and strengthened unionist antagonism to it.

Yet much of the growth in unionist opposition to the agreement seems at heart not really about the document, or its interpretation, at all. It’s about the changing demographics and voting trends that have led to Sinn Féin becoming Stormont’s largest party, and unionism losing its Assembly majority and First Minister role.

None of that was envisaged in 1998 even by the most extreme doomsday merchants.

The provision in the agreement for a border poll wasn’t a major fear for unionists 25 years ago but, post-Brexit, it does raise some concerns.

On the other side of the political divide, support for the accord remains sky high. It could be argued that nationalists have more reason to be disillusioned with the agreement than unionists.

While Articles 2 and 3 were removed from the Irish Constitution, the much vaunted all-Ireland dimension has never really amounted to much.

The North-South Ministerial Council - like the power-sharing institutions - isn’t operating. The cross-border bodies set up could be seen as having turned out to be relatively toothless.

Yet, at 95pc support, nationalist faith in the agreement clearly remains rock solid.

The accord is still seen by Sinn Féin and SDLP voters as a symbolic turning point when Northern Ireland changed from being an exclusively unionist state to one which potentially offered both traditions equality and ‘parity of esteem’.

LucidTalk’s poll reinforces that the 1998 deal most definitely didn’t lead to reconciliation between those two traditions. Quite the opposite. Growing unionist antipathy for the agreement reinforces nationalist affection for it — and vice-versa.

A quarter of a century post-Good Friday, politics in Northern Ireland is more deeply divided than ever. That’s something that just can’t be hidden no matter how hard the organisers of April’s celebrations may try.