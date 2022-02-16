Derry dads who made surrogacy history say ‘there’s loads of ways to be a family’

Two dads from Derry have spoken of their pride at becoming the first gay couple in Northern Ireland to have a baby through surrogacy without leaving the country.

Patrick and Jon Coyle (both 34) welcomed their daughter Wren Coyle at Altnagelvin Area Hospital on June 29 last year.

Patrick’s sister Charley was their surrogate and they used a donor egg.

It was a long and expensive process for the family, with heartache along the way after a first pregnancy ended in miscarriage. There were also delays caused by the pandemic.

Shortly before Wren was tucked into bed at the family home, Patrick and Jon recalled the emotional moment Charley offered to carry their baby five years ago.

Patrick, who had assumed that fostering or adoption was their only choice, said: “We didn’t really think this would ever be an option for us.

“We’d heard of people going to America for surrogacy but had heard it could cost $120,000. That was something we could only dream of.

“When we were talking about it, people would say, ‘I would love to do that for you, but...’.”

A few weeks after Charley had mentioned in passing that she would help, she sat the couple down to say she was serious.

Jon recalled: “From that point, it felt like a possibility. She told us her thoughts on it, how her family and her partner felt about it and how it would be for her children.”

The couple had considered using an egg donor clinic in Kiev but were encouraged to advertise in a local newspaper.

They were stunned when they received a reply after a week, with the donor stipulating the egg should go to a gay couple.

They subsequently attended a clinic in Belfast, with all family members having to go through counselling.

Patrick said: “It was actually a really good gateway to open up questions that you might not have wanted to ask.

“Charley [was] telling her children what way we would do things when she had the baby.

“[We were asking], ‘What if there’s something wrong the baby? Who would decide what happens?”

Jon said the couple were also prepared for facing intrusive questions about who the father of the baby was.

“Who would ask that? But I’m sure plenty of people will be thinking it without saying it, so how do you manage people’s expectations?” he asked.

Patrick added: “But the way the counsellor put it, why would we tell anyone who Wren’s ‘real’ daddy was before she knew?

“But it doesn’t matter. We’re both her daddy regardless of what has happened.

“There’s loads of different ways to make a family. Just because ours is a little bit different doesn’t make it any less of a family.

“It also prepared us to tell people that it wasn’t a very nice question. And a lot of people did ask, ‘Whose sperm did you use?’”

Jon added: “It’s a natural reaction, but we can tell people the boundaries about that. I have to say it was nieces and nephews that were the easiest to tell because they just accepted it.”

Patrick said that Charley’s then three-year-old daughter was quick to correct anyone who congratulated her mum for becoming pregnant.

He explained: “She would turn and say to them, ‘She’s not pregnant. That’s Jon and Patrick’s baby’. Charley would be killing herself laughing.”

After the “heart wrenching” pain of losing the first pregnancy, Patrick faced dark times.

He recalled: “I was in turmoil some of the times, but when you look back, it was all just washed away when Wren was here.”

When the couple announced the new pregnancy, their families were delighted. Jon said: “I had never seen our parents and siblings cry with that kind of joy — they couldn’t believe it.”

The day of Wren’s birth was a “surreal” experience filled with hope but also concern.

But they had little reason to worry because after Wren was born just before 10am, the new family was at home together by dinner time.

Jon said: “On that drive home and going into the house, you’re thinking, ‘Right we’re supposed to know how to look after this baby’.

“It was a lot to take in, but it was amazing at the same time to know that she was ours.”