Dermot Bannon: ‘Success for Irish people still means a house with a big garden’

Smaller gardens and more tightly packed houses are part of the solution, says Dermot Bannon. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Irish gardens will have to shrink, plots of land will need to get much smaller, and homes must be built closer together if we are going to solve the county’s housing crisis for good, RTÉ’s celebrity architect Dermot Bannon has said.

Bannon told the Sunday Independent we can “easily” accommodate two million more people in Dublin in the next 20 years, but it will take “courage” and a “change in ideology”.

His comments come after a new study found Ireland is one of the top-three cities in Europe for green space per head of population.

The study by Drinking Straw, a supplier of eco-friendly straws, crowned Paris the greenest capital, with Dublin behind second-placed Luxembourg.

However, while Paris accommodates 52,218 people per square kilometre, Dublin city and its suburbs has only 3,677 people per square kilometre, according to the last census.

Bannon said it is our “biggest shame” that we have so few people living within a 20-minute walking distance of the city centre. He puts this down to outdated urban planning and the fact Irish people are still holding on to “the field” mentality, where people equate their vision of outward success with owning “a big back garden” and “lots of space” around their home.

“This attitude just doesn’t exist elsewhere,” Bannon said. “The most expensive places to live in London are Belgravia and Notting Hill and there are no gardens there, but in Ireland there has always been the attitude where more ‘success’ means your plot is bigger, your garden is bigger, your house is bigger.

“In Europe it’s about the facilities and the parks you live close to. Civic amenities are huge abroad, but they are not given the same attention here.”

Planning regulations for building a home need to change so future generations can also share the city, he added. “In city centres around Europe they can get houses on to much smaller plots. In suburban areas I would love to see a change in laws around density so we can pack more houses into the same plot.

“It would mean everyone can have their own front door and we would have less need for apartments, which can push up the price of land.”

A denser Dublin would mean fewer front gardens “because most don’t use them except to store cars”, while back gardens would halve in size.

Homes would be built “bunched as tightly as possible together” and cars would be “tucked” underneath terraced houses to “give the street back to people”. Individual private gardens could then be moved to first-floor terraces, verandas and balconies, while more people could have access to better communal parks and gardens.

“There will come a point when big houses with lots of outside space will go past their sell-by date in suburban Dublin,” Bannon said.

“I’d love to see that. We could buy them and start introducing denser areas closer to the city. We might look at areas of Dublin over the next 30 years where we can buy up houses and redevelop Dublin, but it’s going to take a lot of political will.”

Bannon said that for now, we are still holding on to the “Victorian idea” of owning a big garden.

“Not everyone will agree, but if you can take a tiny bit off everybody’s gardens and put it back into proper public spaces that everyone can use, then a city becomes a great place to live in. Barcelona did that in spades.”

In his new TV series, he explores unusual houses from around the world and visits Barcelona, “one of the best examples of urban planning”.

While there, he will show viewers how paths are given the same width as roads, while buildings are designed so all social classes can live together: commercial businesses occupy ground floors, the well-to-do live on the floor above (rather than in mansions at the edge of town) and working-class people occupy the upper floors, reducing social distance and inequality.

Dermot Bannon’s ‘Incredible Homes’ will be shown tonight at 9.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.