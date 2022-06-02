Dermot Bannon pays tribute to 'talented' Room To Improve carpenter after sudden death

RTÉ star Dermot Bannon has paid tribute to his “unbelievably talented” Room To Improve colleague after he died suddenly this week.

Wexford man Karl Cullen was killed in a fatal crash at around 7.30pm on Sunday when his car collided with a roadside ditch on the R744 in Clonhaston before catching fire.

Gardaí and emergency services rushed to the scene of the single-vehicle collision in the townland of Clonhaston outside Enniscorthy, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dermot Bannon paid tribute to the 30-year-old carpenter on Instagram, writing: “Devastated to hear that kind, gentle, unbelievably talented Karl Cullen has tragically died so young.

“He played a huge part on Room to Improve over the years creating some of the most beautiful joinery, a fantastic problem solver, enthusiastic collaborator and an all-round wonderful soul. Heartbroken for his parents Karl and Annette, his Brothers Darren and Diarmuid and all his family.”

Karl was the proud of owner of his company Karl Cullen Fitted Kitchens, and was also a popular sportsman, with his local GAA club, Enniscorthy Shamrocks, offering their condolences to his heartbroken family.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that all at Shamrocks GAA Club offer our deepest condolences to Karl Snr, Annette, Darren and Diarmuid on the tragic untimely passing of their son and brother Karl,” the club said in a statement.

"Not only was Karl, or Chalky as he was commonly known, a fantastic sports man who represented both clubs in our town, he was also a fantastic person.

"A friend to each and every member, with a thriving business that is known nationwide.

"Karl was never one to back down from a challenge on the pitch and we have so many fond memories of him, especially our championship winning seasons of 2013 and 2014 which Karl was a pivotal player.

"We are devastated as we come to terms with it and our hearts go out to his family and massive circle of friends.

"Ar dheis de go raibh a anam."

Karl will repose at his home in Enniscorthy today, Thursday, June 2, from 5pm until 9pm.

His funeral mass will take place on Friday, June 3, at St. Senan’s Parish Church for Funeral Mass at midday, followed by a burial afterwards in Enniscorthy Cemetery.