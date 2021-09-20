THE Department of Sport has confirmed that it is not in a position to recommend that Ireland should host the America’s Cup in 2024.

In a statement it said there were “a number of significant outstanding issues that remain to be definitively assessed” and was therefore impossible to recommend staging the event to government, at this time.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media does not have confidence that the potential tourism and legacy benefits can match or exceed the operational and capital investment costs of hosting such a project.

It explained that while still examining a revised draft document of the Cost Benefit Analysis - which was first compiled by Ernst and Young in early August – and which only contains “best estimate” capital and operational costs, the project requires a much deeper technical examination.

The stated position confirms speculation that the appetite in Government to host the globally significant sailing race in Cork in 2024 is minimal at best, without clear indications as to how much money the state would have to invest, and could expect in returns.

The Department also points out that any capital investment in the America’s Cup does not include necessary infrastructural costs, which would be deemed necessary to stage such an event.

During the last America’s Cup in New Zealand last March, Auckland City Council ran €61m over-budget, primarily on redevelopment of areas around the harbour-side of the city.

There is also concern that for every NZ$ invested by Government and Council in New Zealand, so far 79c was returned, effectively making the event a loss-maker in cash terms. It must be pointed out that New Zealand was effectively under a self-imposed international lockdown due to Covid, with just 2 per cent of visitors to Auckland from overseas.

The Department has also confirmed it has requested a six month delay on the hosting decision, but this seems highly unlikely with World Sailing putting the deadline back just two months.

The statement from the Department says: “The CBA highlights the preliminary and ‘best estimate’ nature of the capital and operational costs given the time available for the exercise and considerable further detailed technical examination is required.”

“This would include arriving at a much stronger confidence estimate of both the potential event tourism and legacy tourism benefits and the operational and capital investment costs.

“It is important to point out that the capital investment assessed and included in the figures in the CBA is event-specific and does not include broader infrastructural investments.”

The statement goes on to say that the Department is obliged under the ‘Compliance with the Public Spending Code’ to insure that the America’s Cup is financially viable for the state before it could agree with hosting the event.

“In this context, the Minister has advised Team New Zealand that it is not possible to recommend to Government that Ireland submit a bid at this point in time in the context of the number of significant outstanding issues that remain to be definitively assessed, including delivery timeframe and structures, overall financial impact and the legal obligations that Ireland could be expected to commit to,” continued the statement.

“Team New Zealand (who as previous hosts decide the destination) has been notified that this would take a six-month period to allow for the thorough analysis that is needed before the Government would be in a position to consider a bid.”

The stated position by the Department today will come as a setback to World Sailing who are eager for the competition to take place in Cork, ahead of Riyadh and Valencia, which has since dropped out of the running.

Much of the Department’s need for more clarity comes from the various estimates contained in the initial and revised draft reports by EY, which were reported by media as a swing of between €200-€600m.

Ernst & Young said today when asked about the different assessments: “We do not comment on client confidential matters.”

While the Department had the initial report since early August, the “revised version” was only submitted on September 1”.

World Sailing VP Marcus Spillane said that while he was “disappointed” he would “remain optimistic” despite the Department’s stated position.

“It’s taken almost six months to get a preliminary report together so really I don’t see how it should need another six months to address all of these outstanding concerns, instead of a more reasonable six weeks,” said the Corkman, based in New York.

“It isn’t like they’re now starting from scratch. They should know where they need to spend more time so I just wonder how six months is even realistic in any commercial environment.

“I just wonder where the fault-line lies in the differences in costs between the preliminary and draft reports, which were between €200m and €600m. That is a huge variance.

“Is that the fault of those who put the report together or were the wrong questions being asked in the first place?”