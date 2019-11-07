Demolish house where Ana Kriegel was murdered, says Leo Varadkar

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has called for the house where Ana Kriegel was murdered last year to be demolished.

Mr Varadkar was speaking after politicians in the Lucan area said it would be appropriate for Glenwood House to be removed from the record of protected structures in order to allow for its demolition.

The farmhouse, built in the 1800s, fell into disrepair in recent years, but cannot be demolished by Fingal County Council because of its protected status.

It is owned by Sherborough Properties, which bought it in the early 2000s, but there are no immediate plans to develop the building.

The house is on the border of Dublin and Kildare and lies in Mr Varadkar’s Dublin West constituency.

“It’s very hard to pass that building without thinking about what happened there and it’s not, in my view, a building of enormous architectural merit,” Mr Varadkar told reporters last night.

“I would like to see that designation lifted by the council as well and to have that building demolished, absolutely.”

His comments came after the local Fine Gael councillor, Ted Leddy, who works in the Taoiseach’s office, led calls for the property to be removed from the protected structure list in order to allow it to be demolished.

Several other local councillors said they had no objection to the demolition of the building.

In order for a building to be removed from the record of protected structures, the relevant local authority must inform the minister, as well as a number of other state agencies including the Heritage Council, the Arts Council, An Taisce and Fáilte Ireland.

It must also display a sign for between six and 10 weeks to inform the public and allow them to make any comments.

Fourteen-year-old Ana was murdered at Glenwood House in May 2018.

The two boys who were convicted of her murder were sentenced earlier this week. Boy A was given a life sentence with a review after 12 years, while Boy B was sentenced to 15 years with a review after eight.

