Deliveroo carrying out urgent review of ‘appalling incident’ in Temple Bar

Deliveroo is carrying out an urgent review of an “appalling incident” in Dublin’s Temple Bar after video footage emerged of an apparent attack on a driver.

The incident happened at around 10pm on September 27.

Videos shared online show a group surrounding the delivery driver, who had been travelling through the main street in Temple Bar on a bicycle.

The delivery rider appears to get involved in a stand-off with a man holding a wine bottle, whose face is covered in blood.

At one point, the Deliveroo driver is held down on the ground by this man and appears to use an object in his hand to defend himself.

A woman can be heard shouting in the background shouting “go back to your own country”.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo told Independent.ie: “"We strongly condemn all forms of attacks or violence on riders. An attack on one rider is an attack on all of us. There is absolutely no place for this in our society, especially when riders are carrying out a vital role in their communities. We are carrying out an urgent review into this appalling incident and will take the necessary action once it's completed."

A garda spokesperson said that the incident doesn’t appear to have been reported to gardai as there is no record of it on the system.

Deliveroo launched in Ireland in 2015 and has over 1,000 self-employed delivery riders, and over 1,800 restaurant partners across the country.

There have been a number of attacks on drivers in the capital in recent years.

Directors of the takeaway app sought a meeting with gardai at the start of the year after a spate of assaults on workers in Dublin.

Riders claim they are regularly attacked and threatened with knives while making deliveries.

Independent.ie previously spoke to Francisco Teruliano de Oliveira Neto, known as Neto, who was attacked while working for Deliveroo in Tolka Valley Park in Finglas after a group of 11 men jumped him.

He suffered a broken nose and head injuries after being hit from behind with a baseball bat.

Neto flew home to Brazil for surgery after friends campaigned to raise €7,000 to cover his flights and treatment.

Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon said the “safety in Dublin city is in decline.”

"All week I have been attempting to have the issue of increased violence and anti-social behaviour in Dublin raised as a topical issue in the Dáil. It has not been selected but requires urgent discussion.”