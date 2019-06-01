A man (30s) is in hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run incident in Co Louth this morning.

'Deliberate act of endangerment' - Man seriously injured after hit-and-run collision

Gardai are investigating the road traffic collision on Barrack St, Dundalk shortly before 10am.

The man was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

Gardai say they are treating the incident as a deliberate act of endangerment.

Detectives are currently looking for information on the whereabouts of a silver Ford Focus and have released an image of the vehicle.

"Gardaí are treating this as a deliberate act of endangerment and are appealing to the public for any information about the current whereabouts of or on the driver of a Silver Ford Focus, 99-D-25111," a spokesman said.

Online Editors