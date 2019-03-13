RED Line Luas services are facing major delays this morning after an incident near the Jervis stop.

RED Line Luas services are facing major delays this morning after an incident near the Jervis stop.

Delays to Luas services after car and tram collision

It is understood that a Luas and a car collided on the line near Jervis Street shopping centre.

Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene.

AA Roadwatch have said that there is no access to Jervis Street from the quays as emergency services deal with the incident at the Upr Abbey St junction.

Firefighter/Paramedics have responded to a collision involving a LUAS tram and a car on Jervis Street . There are no serious injuries. Crews from Phibsborough and HQ attended. #Ambulance120@aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/WtzXU8b7fB — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 13, 2019

A Luas spokesperson said that Red Line services are "back on the move" after previously only operating between Tallaght/Saggart and Smithfield.

"Red Line services are back on the move as emergency services have left the area of an earlier accident at Jervis.

"Please expect heavy delays as service is regulating back to normal."

Gardai said that it is unknown if there are any injuries as of yet.

"Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision between a car and Luas. The incident occurred on Jervis St. Injuries if any are unknown at this stage," a garda spokesperson told Independent.ie.

It is the second incident near Jervis this morning after an earlier medical emergency was reported this morning.

Red Line services reported delays of up to 25 minutes shortly after 9am.

The incident comes after a man was killed after being hit by a Luas tram in Tallaght on Monday.

The incident happened on a bend in the track between the Red Cow stop and the Kingswood stop, around 30 metres from the Kingswood stop.

Online Editors