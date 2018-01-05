Delays of up to two hours for train passengers travelling through Heuston Station
Train passengers travelling from Heuston Station are experiencing significant delays this evening.
Irish Rail said that, due to a number of incidents this afternoon, all services are subject to delays of up to two hours.
Early on Friday afternoon, a person was hit by a train on the line north of Sallins station.
The line was closed for around two hours between 11.45am and 2pm and emergency services attended the scene.
Update: significant delays remain to all services to/from Heuston Station due to incident at Sallins, mechanical fault at Hazelhatch & now trespass at Kildare. Delays up to 120 mins to some Intercity and up to 60 minutes to Portlaoise commuter services.— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 5, 2018
The person tragically died in the incident.
Shortly before 3pm, a a mechanical fault on a train at Hazelhatch (Co Kildare) affected services between 2.45pm and 4pm.
Furthermore, a number of youths trespassed on to the line at Kildare which stopped services for 30 mins, just before 5pm.
As a result, customers have been warned that services to/from Heuston will run at later times, but delays should ease.
"Delays to Galway and Westport trains in both directions are likely to continue for the day due to extensive single line sections, but priority will be given to trains from Dublin to Galway/Westport due to higher numbers travelling," read an Irish Rail statement.
Online Editors