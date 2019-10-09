Delays ease on Irish Rail services into Heuston after 320m of cable stolen overnight

Irish Rail delays to services in an out of Heuston Station have now eased, after 320 metres of signal cable was stolen overnight.

Delays were as long as 90 minutes earlier today.

Distruption signage at Hueston Station as cable theft on the Kildare Newbridge Line affected some commuters. Pic Steve Humphreys 9th October 2019

The vandalism was caused to the signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare.

This knocked out the automatic signalling system until the line could be replaced by engineers.

A manual system of signalling was being used by Irish Rail while the fault was being fixed

Initial delays from around 6.30am were up to an hour long with services from Kildare, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

Update: Delays up to 90 minutes to services into Heuston can be expected due to earlier signalling issues. These delays are expected to ease throughout the morning https://t.co/JSbBdAj0uY — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019

"Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected," they said online.

On their website Irish Rail said there is "major disruption to services into and out of Heuston and Phoenix Park Tunnel services due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment".

"Our App and realtime departures on the website takes its information from the signalling system. As a result of this, information for services into & out of Heuston and Phoenix Park tunnel services is not accurate this morning," Irish Rail said.

An Irish Rail spokeswoman said cable theft does happen from time to time and the company works closely with gardai on the matter.

Update: Delays now in the region of 45mins to services into and out of Heuston as a result of overnight vandalism of signalling system. Delays are not as severe to Newbridge/Hazelhatch Grand Canal Dock services, — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019

“Whoever engages in this activity is putting themselves at huge risk because there is live electricity in the system,” she said.

“It also causes massive disruption to rail passengers,” she added.

Costs for replacement of the cable is in the region of €4,000. It also diverted signalling workers from other work that was planned for today & caused widespread disruption to thousands of rail customers.

Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019

