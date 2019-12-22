Delaney's love Emma offers her apartment to homeless family for the Christmas holidays

It may have been an annus horribilis for her boyfriend John Delaney, but Emma English is wrapping up the year by offering her Dublin apartment to a homeless family for Christmas.

It may have been an annus horribilis for her boyfriend John Delaney, but Emma English is wrapping up the year by offering her Dublin apartment to a homeless family for Christmas.

The blonde, who found love with the former FAI chief after the end of his marriage, has announced to friends on social media that she is looking for a homeless family to invite into her home for three days over the festive season.

In a long post on her social media page, she described the year as positive but "a very trying time that has tested the boundaries of human threshold of hurt pain and that paralyzed feeling of hopelessness".

She said: "I am aware of [the] homeless crisis and the families this Christmas who have no home and nowhere to go for Christmas."

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In