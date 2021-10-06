Defence Forces will be ‘decimated’ if early retirements are imposed, president of union claims

THE president of the country’s largest military union has said the Defence Forces will be ‘decimated’ if plans forcing hundreds of soldiers to retire early are imposed.

A group known as the ‘Post 1994’ cohort were given shorter term contracts which provide that those who do not reach the rank of sergeant before completing 21 years’ service will be discharged.

A stay was placed on this in 2015 to allow for the completion of two promotion competitions, with the caveat expiring in 2018 but set aside until next year amid the recruitment and retention crisis.

It means that around 700 personnel could be forced to resign in December 2022 if the contract dispute isn’t resolved.

Read More

Mark Keane, President of Pdforra (Permanent Defence Force Other Ranks Representative Association), said that discharging medically and physically fit personnel “makes no logical sense” and will strip the Defence Forces of experience.

“While Government will point to the need to have a healthy turnover of staff, current rates of enlistment and discharge show a net loss of approximately 500 personnel over the course of the last five years. This is simply unsustainable.

“Pdforra recognises the difficult nature of the work undertaken by our members, but also recognise the changes to lifestyle and medical and physical fitness that has taken place since these contracts were introduced in 1994.

"Government has recognised these changes across the wider public and civil service and elongated the careers of individuals in these areas.”

Mr Keane was speaking at the union’s annual conference in Kerry where 120 delegates, representing over 6,500 military personnel across the country, have gathered to discuss a range of issues including pay, recruitment, and recent allegations of harassment and sexual assault.

The union’s president said that clarity for the ‘Post 1994’ group “cannot come quickly enough” as they face unnecessary certainty just over a year before their expected forced retirements.

“Many are already leaving the Defence Forces as the economy begins to pick up and other employers are recognising the value of having former Defence Forces personnel. Security of tenure must be provided if we are to retain the invaluable pool of experience held by these personnel.

“I call on Minister Coveney to act in the best interests of the State and recognise the contribution made by these personnel to the overall national effort. If he applies the current terms of enlistment at the end of 2022, it will be a year that will potentially see the Defence Forces lose in excess of 1400 personnel, as the average loss is approximately 600-700 per year without forced retirements.

"If forced retirements are imposed there will be a rolling loss coupled with these compulsory discharges that will decimate the Defence Forces.”

Defence Minister Simon Coveney is expected to address the conference at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney this afternoon while President Michael D. Higgins, in his role as Supreme Commander of the military, will also give a special address.